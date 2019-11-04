Inside Joe Sugg And Dianne Buswell’s Relationship As They Mark One Year Together

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell met on Strictly 2018. Picture: Getty / Joe Sugg/Instagram

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell met on Strictly Come Dancing 2018.

YouTube star Joe Sugg and Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell were paired up on the BBC competition last year, where Joe went on to the final of the show and finished as runner-up.

Weeks after the show came to an end, and following months of speculation about their rumoured romance, Joe and Dianne went public with their relationship.

While they haven’t shared the exact date they took their friendship to the next level, Dianne’s recent Instagram upload seems to hint they’ll soon be celebrating their one-year anniversary.

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg appeared to be marking one year together with this selfie. Picture: Dianne Buswell/Instagram

“I don’t think there’s been a single day since I met him where we haven’t laughed,” she wrote alongside a snap of them cuddled up in bed together.

The heartfelt post comes over a year after the pair first met.

Here’s a complete timeline of Joe and Dianne’s relationship…

Family plans

Dianne opened up about the hopes she has for her future with Joe in September’s issue of Happiful, telling the publication he’d be a great dad.

She told them: “He’d be like that dad that dresses up for them – he’d play characters everyday, he’d be a lot of fun, he’d be just like a kid!”

Engagement rumours

This picture sparked engagement rumours for Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg. Picture: Joe Sugg/Instagram

It wasn’t the first time they’d been hit by engagement rumours, but in March this year the couple’s Strictly co-star Neil Jones fuelled the speculation after he tweeted: “I think @Joe_Sugg might be buying some knee pads as he keeps talking about getting on one knee.”

He followed it up with: “It’s hard to understand but something about having a big surprise for @dbuzz6589 but first he needs to speak to her dad and he said something about bells.”

Neil was clearly joking, but months earlier the couple had ignited reports they were set to wed after Dianne posted a selfie of them together with a gold band on her wedding finger.

Confirming their relationship

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell confirmed their romance once Strictly ended. Picture: Joe Sugg/Instagram

When the BBC One show finally came to an end they revealed their relationship to the world, with Joe sharing an adorable picture of the two, with the caption: “I may not have won the glitter ball, but I’ve won something a million times more special.”

Fast forward one year and the couple now appear regularly in each other’s YouTube videos and are planning to head on tour in 2020.

How they met

In October 2018 it was reported Dianne had broken up with her Emmerdale star boyfriend Anthony Quinlan, with rumours claiming their fiery personalities came to a head but there was “no bad blood” between them.

During their split, Dianne had been paired with YouTuber Joe for Strictly and they were at the centre of the ‘Strictly curse’ rumours for weeks.

