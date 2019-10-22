Strictly Come Dancing’s Dianne Buswell Debuts Short Hair After Shock Exit From The Competition

Dianne Buswell asked fans what they thought of her short hair. Picture: BBC / Dianne Buswell/Instagram

Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell has switched up her look.

Dianne Buswell – who is dating YouTuber Joe Sugg – has had her iconic red hair for years, but the 30 year old is seemingly considering switching up her look.

After rocking long, wavy hair for some time Dianne is trying out shoulder-length tresses by rocking a chic lob.

Strictly Come Dancing Professional Johannes Radebe Makes History As He Performs Iconic Routine In Heels

It seems Dianne hasn’t made the commitment just yet, but the Strictly Come Dancing star looked fabulous experimenting with the shorter ‘do.

Dianne Buswell is experimenting with short hair. Picture: Dianne Buswell/Instagram

Dianne Buswell is known for her long, thick wavy hair. Picture: Dianne Buswell/Instagram

Taking to Instagram to show off her new look to her 820k followers, Dianne wrote: “Right serious question now!!!! What do we think to the short hair???”

In the selfie to unveil her new style, Dianne posed with her hand under her chin and pouted for the camera, displaying her gorgeous makeup consisting of golden eyeshadow and a hot pink lip.

The professional dancer was of course flooded with compliments on her choppier locks, with Strictly hopeful Catherine Tyldesley simply commenting with a string of flame and red heart emojis as Strictly host Tess Daly replied: “Super cute!”

“Omg yes I love it woah!” Responded another fan, as a fourth wrote: “Why does absolutely every hairstyle suit you?”

“Omg please cut your hair wow,” praised another person, as co-star Saffron Barker said: “Love it. Omg. Please do it.”

It comes up after Dianne and dance partner Dev Griffin were eliminated from Strictly on Sunday 13 November in a shock decision from the judges when they were in the bottom two alongside Viscountess Emma Weymouth and Aljaž Škorjanec.

Dianne and Dev had performed a sensational cha cha the night before to ‘Dancing With A Stranger’, leading many fans to brand their exit a “fix” following a fault with the voting phone lines on the Saturday night.

The red-haired dancer will still appear on Strictly every week in the professional dances which kick off the show, but won’t be taking to the ballroom with her Strictly partner any longer.

On Sunday night’s results show the episode was opened with an incredible showbiz-themed routine, but it was pro Johannes Radebe who stole the limelight as he performed in high heels.

Flanked by a male dancer on each side of him, Johannes and his co-stars clutched fans emblazoned with the words; “pose”, “werk” and “slay” as they well and truly owned the red carpet.

Viewers went wild for the routine, with many declaring him an “icon” for shunning convention.

The professional dancer took to Twitter the following morning and was overwhelmed to see the reaction to his routine, saying he “cannot deal” with the incredibly positive support.

He wrote: “Just opened Twitter! My poor heart! I cannot deal! Thanks a million… Oh what a time to be alive!”

Johannes will make history once again on Strictly in a few weeks, as he and co-star Graziano Di Prima will apparently perform as a same-sex couple on 3 November.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Strictly Come Dancing News