Strictly Come Dancing Professional Johannes Radebe Makes History As He Performs Iconic Routine In Heels

Johannes Radebe has been declared “the most iconic” Strictly star after his jaw-dropping performance on Sunday night.

To kick off the results show on Sunday’s Strictly Come Dancing, the professionals came together for an incredible performance on a red carpet complete with glitz, glamour and flashing lights.

After AJ Pritchard and Kevin Clifton opened the showbiz-themed routine the professionals flooded the red carpet in gorgeous outfits, with even Craig Revel-Horwood donning a dazzling, sparkly jacket.

But it was Johannes Radebe who got the nation talking as he performed sensationally in a pair of sky-high heeled boots, a sparkling black vest top and leather trousers.

Flanked by a male dancer on each side of him, Johannes and his co-stars clutched fans emblazoned with the words; “pose”, “werk” and “slay” as they well and truly owned the red carpet.

Johannes Radebe stole the show on Sunday night's Strictly. Picture: BBC

Viewers went wild for the routine, with many declaring him an “icon” for shunning convention.

“Yup. Official. Johannes is my new fave #Strictly pro,” tweeted one fan, as another praised: “Johannes is one of the best things to happen to Strictly in years – an icon.”

“Johannes is the icon we didn’t know we needed,” wrote a third, as a fourth said: “Has there been anyone as fabulous as Johannes on Strictly? He owns the runway and the show.”

The professional dancer took to Twitter the following morning and was overwhelmed to see the reaction to his routine, saying he “cannot deal” with the incredibly positive support.

He wrote: “Just opened Twitter! My poor heart! I cannot deal! Thanks a million… Oh what a time to be alive!” he wrote to his 26k followers.

Johannes Radebe was hailed an 'icon' after his Strictly performance. Picture: Strictly Come Dancing/YouTube

His celebrity dance partner teased what the pros had in store ahead of Sunday night’s show, as Catherine Tyldesley tweeted: “Just wait til you see my boy shine tonight in the pro’s group dance.”

Johannes will make history once again on Strictly in a few weeks, as he and co-star Graziano Di Prima will apparently perform as a same-sex couple on 3 November.

The BBC aired same sex pairings in 2018 during some of the group routines, but Johannes and Graziano’s performance is said to be the first starring just two people.

