Strictly Come Dancing Professional Johannes Radebe Makes History As He Performs Iconic Routine In Heels

21 October 2019, 12:29

Johannes Radebe has been declared “the most iconic” Strictly star after his jaw-dropping performance on Sunday night.

To kick off the results show on Sunday’s Strictly Come Dancing, the professionals came together for an incredible performance on a red carpet complete with glitz, glamour and flashing lights.

After AJ Pritchard and Kevin Clifton opened the showbiz-themed routine the professionals flooded the red carpet in gorgeous outfits, with even Craig Revel-Horwood donning a dazzling, sparkly jacket.

Strictly Come Dancing’s AJ Pritchard Ends Saffron Barker Romance Rumours As He Opens Up About New Relationship With Abbie Quinnen

But it was Johannes Radebe who got the nation talking as he performed sensationally in a pair of sky-high heeled boots, a sparkling black vest top and leather trousers.

Flanked by a male dancer on each side of him, Johannes and his co-stars clutched fans emblazoned with the words; “pose”, “werk” and “slay” as they well and truly owned the red carpet.

Johannes Radebe stole the show on Sunday night's Strictly
Johannes Radebe stole the show on Sunday night's Strictly. Picture: BBC

Viewers went wild for the routine, with many declaring him an “icon” for shunning convention.

“Yup. Official. Johannes is my new fave #Strictly pro,” tweeted one fan, as another praised: “Johannes is one of the best things to happen to Strictly in years – an icon.”

“Johannes is the icon we didn’t know we needed,” wrote a third, as a fourth said: “Has there been anyone as fabulous as Johannes on Strictly? He owns the runway and the show.”

The professional dancer took to Twitter the following morning and was overwhelmed to see the reaction to his routine, saying he “cannot deal” with the incredibly positive support.

He wrote: “Just opened Twitter! My poor heart! I cannot deal! Thanks a million… Oh what a time to be alive!” he wrote to his 26k followers.

Johannes Radebe was hailed an 'icon' after his Strictly performance
Johannes Radebe was hailed an 'icon' after his Strictly performance. Picture: Strictly Come Dancing/YouTube

His celebrity dance partner teased what the pros had in store ahead of Sunday night’s show, as Catherine Tyldesley tweeted: “Just wait til you see my boy shine tonight in the pro’s group dance.”

Johannes will make history once again on Strictly in a few weeks, as he and co-star Graziano Di Prima will apparently perform as a same-sex couple on 3 November.

The BBC aired same sex pairings in 2018 during some of the group routines, but Johannes and Graziano’s performance is said to be the first starring just two people.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Strictly Come Dancing News

Hot On Capital

Kylie Jenner revealed her everyday makeup look

The Foundation Kylie Jenner Uses Everyday: 'It's My Perfect Match'
Shelby and Sam pretended to get engaged over the weekend.

Sam Mucklow And Shelby Tribble Engaged? TOWIE Stars Staged Fake Engagement Then Quit Reality Show
Harry Styles has had some incredible looks over the years

Harry Styles Stans Are Pairing The ‘Lights Up’ Singer’s Iconic Looks With Their Birthdays
Little Mix are dropping a clothing line!

Little Mix’s PrettyLittle ThingCollection: 'Power' Singers Confirm Clothing Line Will Launch On 7 November

Little Mix

Harry wants his iconic suits to live forever.

Harry Styles Stores His Clothes In A Cryogenic Vault Guarded By 24-Hour Security