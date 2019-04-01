What is Joe Sugg's Net Worth And How Long Has The YouTube Star Been Dating Strictly’s Dianne Buswell?

Joe Sugg's net worth is an astounding amount. Picture: Joe Sugg/Instagram / Dianne Busswell/Instagram

YouTube blogger Joe Sugg has soared to new levels of fame since starring on Strictly Come Dancing, but what is his net worth and how long has he been dating his dance partner Dianne Buswell?

Joe Sugg’s stint on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 made him a household name as he and partner Dianne Buswell jived their way into the finals, taking the runner-up spot.

The couple confirmed they were a couple at the end of the series and went on to star in the Strictly live tour before creating their own YouTube channel titled In The Pan With Joe And Dianne.

Joe Sugg And Girlfriend, Dianne Buswell, Launch New YouTube Channel, Called 'In The Pan'

But what is Joe’s net worth and how long has he been with Dianne?

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell confirmed their relationship in December. Picture: Dianne Buswell/Instagram

Joe Sugg’s Net Worth

Joe, 27, has been hugely successful with his YouTube channel, after following in the footsteps of his sister Zoella and garnering over 8 million subscribers.

As a result, the former thatcher has raked in an extortionate amount, with his net worth estimated to be around £4.6 million – according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Long Has Joe Sugg Been Dating Dianne Buswell?

Joe and Dianne met when they were partnered up on the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing. It didn’t take long for the couple to spark romance rumours, but they didn’t confirm their relationship until the end of the series on December 16.

What Have They Said About Their Relationship?

The couple provide a regular insight into their relationship on their respective YouTube channels, as well as creating their own vlog together, but they have also continued to speak very highly of each other.

When Joe confirmed their romance, he wrote in an Instagram post: “I may not have won the glitter ball, but I’ve won something a million times more special.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Showbiz News