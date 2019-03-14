Joe Sugg And Dianne Buswell Engaged? Strictly Co-Star ‘Announces’ Couple’s Engagement On Twitter

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell are at the centre of engagement speculation. Picture: Dianne Buswell/Instagram

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have only been dating for four months but the couple are already at the centre of speculation they’re engaged, after Strictly co-star Neil Jones started the rumour on Twitter.

Strictly Come Dancing couple Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell briefly had fans excited they’re engaged, after co-star Neil Jones sparked rumours with a cheeky tweet.

Joe and Dianne kept their romance low-key until Strictly was over last year, confirming their relationship after making the final of the series, and they’ve been super loved up ever since.

So when co-star Neil joked Joe was planning to pop the question to Dianne, fans were sent into a frenzy.

Neil Jones hinted Joe Sugg was planning to propose to Dianne Buswell. Picture: Neil Jones/Twitter

“It’s hard to understand but something about having a big surprise for @dbuzz6589 but first he needs to speak to her dad and he said something about bells,” Neil tweeted after joking about how fans couldn’t view Joe’s Instagram Stories while the platform had crashed.

He then added: “I think @Joe_Sugg might be buying some knee pads as he keeps talking about getting on one knee.”

Fans were quick to realise Neil was joking, poking fun at the dancer and branding him a “wind up merchant”

“Oh God,” replied one follower, as another said: “U DID NOT.”

“Neil you really know how to wind us up don’t you,” a third quipped.

Meanwhile, Joe’s girlfriend Dianne has followed in the footsteps of her beau by starting her own YouTube channel, so she'll no doubt address Neil's prank in one of her first few videos.

