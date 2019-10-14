Strictly Come Dancing’s Dianne Buswell ‘Isn’t Okay’ According To Boyfriend Joe Sugg After Her Shock Exit From The Competition

14 October 2019, 10:46

Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell was shocked to be booted out of the competition.

Strictly Come Dancing ended with a shock result on Sunday night (13 October) as Dianne Buswell and her celebrity partner Dev Griffin lost their place following a public vote.

Viewers of the BBC One show were shocked to see the couple lose out after Dev put on an impressive cha cha to ‘Dancing With A Stranger’, leading many fans to dub their exit “a fix” following a fault with the phone lines on Saturday night.

Strictly Come Dancing Stars Saffron Barker And AJ Pritchard Awkwardly Asked If They’ve Had Sex Live On Good Morning Britain With Piers Morgan

Dianne was in tears as they performed their final dance together, clearly in shock at the fact they were leaving the competition so soon.

Joe Sugg said his girlfriend 'isn't okay' after she and partner Dev left Strictly
Joe Sugg said his girlfriend 'isn't okay' after she and partner Dev left Strictly. Picture: BBC / ITV
Dianne Buswell and Dev Griffin were voted off of Strictly
Dianne Buswell and Dev Griffin were voted off of Strictly. Picture: Strictly Come Dancing/Twitter

During an interview on Lorraine on Monday morning, Dianne’s boyfriend Joe Sugg explained the red-haired beauty is still upset over their departure from the show.

Admitting he himself is in shock, Joe added: “I’m absolutely gutted for Dev and Dianne.”

And when Lorraine asked if his girlfriend – who he met when he took part on Strictly in 2018 – was okay, Joe truthfully responded: “No, not really. I really don’t think it should have been them to go. They had so much potential, he was brilliant, an amazing student.”

Lorraine agreed: “Hmm, it doesn’t add up.”

Many viewers dubbed Strictly a “fix” after the shocking results, as many fans complained they couldn’t get through on the phone lines to vote for Dev and Dianne.

The hopefuls were in the bottom two alongside Viscountess Emma Weymouth and her partner Aljaž Škorjanec, but when fans attempted to vote for the former stars they were told the lines were “overrun with calls”.

However, a statement taken from the BBC’s website shared on Twitter said: “As the telephone network only uses the first eight digits in a telephone number to route calls to the voting system, it is impossible for calls for different couples to be treated differently.”

Nevertheless, fans continued to dub the programme a “fix”.

Dianne later took to Twitter to share her upset on the situation, writing to her 142k followers: “I’m sure you could all see how much this meant to us. I’m truly gutted as @dev_101 really had so much potential and I wanted to teach him so much more. I won’t lie I’m devastated, but thank you all so much for your support and Dev thank you so much I’m so proud of you.”

She also shared a sad-face emoji in response to former professional James Jordan’s tweet, which read: “Dev was a potential finalist… why?”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Strictly Come Dancing News

Hot On Capital

Sulli was found dead at 25 years old

K-Pop Star Sulli Found Dead At Her Home Aged 25

Taylor Swift's achievement banner at the Staples Centre is being taken down

Taylor Swift’s Staples Centre Banner Is Being Covered Up Over Ice Hockey Team's ‘Curse’ Fears

Taylor Swift

Justin Bieber's trying to sell his and Hailey's Beverly Hills home on Instagram

Justin Bieber's Trying To Sell His Beverly Hills Mansion On Instagram

Justin Bieber

Dua Lipa's #DL2 album is in due to be released soon

Dua Lipa's New Album: Everything We Know Including Release Date, Collaborations, Tracklist & Title
Lily Allen and David Harbour are dating

Lily Allen And David Harbour Confirm They’re Dating As They’re Pictured Kissing During Stroll Around NYC
Harry Styles's 'TPWK' meaning and clues ahead of second album

What Does Harry Styles's 'TPWK' Stand For As His Second Album Approaches