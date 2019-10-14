Strictly Come Dancing’s Dianne Buswell ‘Isn’t Okay’ According To Boyfriend Joe Sugg After Her Shock Exit From The Competition

Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell was shocked to be booted out of the competition.

Strictly Come Dancing ended with a shock result on Sunday night (13 October) as Dianne Buswell and her celebrity partner Dev Griffin lost their place following a public vote.

Viewers of the BBC One show were shocked to see the couple lose out after Dev put on an impressive cha cha to ‘Dancing With A Stranger’, leading many fans to dub their exit “a fix” following a fault with the phone lines on Saturday night.

Dianne was in tears as they performed their final dance together, clearly in shock at the fact they were leaving the competition so soon.

Joe Sugg said his girlfriend 'isn't okay' after she and partner Dev left Strictly. Picture: BBC / ITV

Dianne Buswell and Dev Griffin were voted off of Strictly. Picture: Strictly Come Dancing/Twitter

During an interview on Lorraine on Monday morning, Dianne’s boyfriend Joe Sugg explained the red-haired beauty is still upset over their departure from the show.

Admitting he himself is in shock, Joe added: “I’m absolutely gutted for Dev and Dianne.”

And when Lorraine asked if his girlfriend – who he met when he took part on Strictly in 2018 – was okay, Joe truthfully responded: “No, not really. I really don’t think it should have been them to go. They had so much potential, he was brilliant, an amazing student.”

Lorraine agreed: “Hmm, it doesn’t add up.”

Undermarked last night, phone lines not working, and what dance off were the judges watching???? I'm done with strictly for the year, sort it out — meg 🎭 (@meglimeg) October 13, 2019

Sooooo phone lines weren't working for Dev... then he ends up in bottom two, the judges say they are shocked... and vote him off.

Hmmmmmmmmm?

#Strictly pic.twitter.com/IIlCWFzoCd — Kerry Fitzgerald (@misskerryfitz) October 13, 2019

I rarely use this word but I am truly, truly GUTTED that Dev is out of #Strictly. The beeb seriously need to sort their phone lines out. Unforgivable. #StrictlyResults — sarah 😊 (@_anothersarah) October 13, 2019

Had a few tweets talking about issues with the phone voting and lines being engaged



I did explain last night that if you got an engaged tone you would have got it whoever you tried to vote for



This taken from the BBC explains it too pic.twitter.com/tpAVRDn8w4 — The Strictly Spoiler (@davejthorp) October 13, 2019

Many viewers dubbed Strictly a “fix” after the shocking results, as many fans complained they couldn’t get through on the phone lines to vote for Dev and Dianne.

The hopefuls were in the bottom two alongside Viscountess Emma Weymouth and her partner Aljaž Škorjanec, but when fans attempted to vote for the former stars they were told the lines were “overrun with calls”.

However, a statement taken from the BBC’s website shared on Twitter said: “As the telephone network only uses the first eight digits in a telephone number to route calls to the voting system, it is impossible for calls for different couples to be treated differently.”

Nevertheless, fans continued to dub the programme a “fix”.

Dianne later took to Twitter to share her upset on the situation, writing to her 142k followers: “I’m sure you could all see how much this meant to us. I’m truly gutted as @dev_101 really had so much potential and I wanted to teach him so much more. I won’t lie I’m devastated, but thank you all so much for your support and Dev thank you so much I’m so proud of you.”

She also shared a sad-face emoji in response to former professional James Jordan’s tweet, which read: “Dev was a potential finalist… why?”

