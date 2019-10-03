Strictly Come Dancing Stars Saffron Barker And AJ Pritchard Awkwardly Asked If They’ve Had Sex Live On Good Morning Britain With Piers Morgan

Strictly Come Dancing star Saffron Barker and her professional partner AJ Pritchard endured a very awkward Good Morning Britain interview.

YouTube star Saffron Barker and Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard were interviewed by Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday morning, but their chat didn’t get off to the best start.

Piers confessed he didn’t even know who the stars were ahead of their interview and asked Saffron “who are you?” before demanding her to make him laugh when she said her YouTube channel includes comedy videos as well as lifestyle and fashion.

Strictly Come Dancing’s AJ Pritchard Revealed As Highest Earning Professional Dancer

He also told AJ he doesn’t watch Strictly but has heard “he’s incredibly popular”.

AJ Pritchard and Saffron Barker were quizzed on whether they've had sex. Picture: ITV / BBC

The pair dealt with the awkward grilling like absolute pros, even when Piers quizzed: “Are you two at it yet, like all the Strictly couples?”

He asked: “You all end up with the curse, right? Don’t tell me you haven’t tried, have you or not?”

But Saffron and AJ quickly shut down Piers’ awkward interrogation by firmly responding a synchronised: “No.”

The ITV presenter then asked if they had partners and whether AJ’s girlfriend minds him dancing with a “hot blonde”, to which AJ responded: “She is also a hot blonde”.

Before the Strictly stars had even arrived on the set, Piers told Susanna he didn’t know who either of them were, saying: “Who are they? I don’t watch Strictly. I don’t know who these people are. Were they on Love Island?”

AJ Pritchard and Saffron Barker have become firm favourites on Strictly. Picture: BBC

And when Susanna explained AJ is the brother of Love Island star Curtis Pritchard, Piers only became more annoyed.

“We’ve got the brother of someone in Love Island, that’s a big coup isn’t it? Anyone’s dogs from Love Island?”

Piers is known for his controversial interview techniques and harsh critique of celebrities, something Little Mix recently turned around on him when they used a clip of him on their tour.

They played a clip of the journalist on stage, saying: “Little Mix, I think you need to make a public apology. If you’ve got balls, come on this programme and say it to my face.”

Jesy Nelson then sang: “Say it to my face,” before the girls broke into an energetic performance of ‘Wasabi’.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News