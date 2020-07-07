Strictly Come Dancing 2020 Line-Up ‘Will Feature Two Same-Sex Couples’

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 will feature two same-sex couples. Picture: PA

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 will reportedly include two same-sex couples, one of two females and another of two males.

Strictly Come Dancing will have a shorter run this year due to the pandemic, and bosses are making a number of changes to the series to ensure viewers want to tune in.

Producers are apparently planning to put together one female duo and one male duo to shake-up the usual line-up.

It comes after professionals Johannes Radebe and Graziano Di Prima became the first same-sex couple to dance in the professionals’ group routine last year.

Strictly this year will star one female duo and one male duo. Picture: PA

An insider told the tabloids: “Everyone assumed producers would simply pair gay pro Johannes Radebe with a male celebrity but they felt that was too obvious. Then there was a suggestion they would opt to put two women together.

“But nobody expected having pairings of both genders.”

Pro dancer Katya Jones has apparently already said she would have a same-sex partner.

Meanwhile, actress Gillian Anderson and pop star Jessie J are said to be bosses’ “dream” signings.

The Strictly line-up will be shorter than usual this year due to Covid-19 restrictions, so there will be a fewer amount of celebrities.

Katya Jones has apparently said she would have a same-sex partner. Picture: PA

The 2020 series will run from 24 October to the start of December, 4 weeks shorter than its usual schedule.

Changes have also been made to some of the show’s most iconic features to ensure the series can go ahead as safely as possible.

Group dances between all of the contestants and professionals could be banned, and the Blackpool week of the competition has reportedly been cancelled.

Judge Bruno Tonioli is also unable to join this year, as it would mean flying back and forth from LA every week to film Dancing with the Stars at the same time.

Cheryl is hotly tipped to replace the Italian judge.

