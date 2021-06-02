This Is Why Fans Think Sophie Turner Just Came Out As Bisexual

2 June 2021, 16:20

Fans of Sophie Turner think she just came out as bisexual
Fans of Sophie Turner think she just came out as bisexual. Picture: Getty/Instagram
Sophie Turner sent the internet into a tailspin as fans are convinced she casually came out on Instagram.

In celebration of Pride, Sophie Turner took to her Instagram page to post a story celebrating the LGBTQI+ community.

Fans are convinced that the post was the Dark Phoenix actress' way of coming out as bisexual.

Sophie and her husband Joe Jonas have long been advocates for the queer community.

Sophie Turner celebrates Pride Month on her Instagram page
Sophie Turner celebrates Pride Month on her Instagram page. Picture: Getty

In the Instagram story, the 25-year-old marked the first day of Pride by writing: "Time isn't straight and neither am I."

Along with this, Sophie placed several stickers on the post that depicted pride flags, rainbows and a heart that read 'Bi-Pride'.

Another sticker read: "Move, I'm gay."

Sophie Turner seemingly comes out on her Instagram story
Sophie Turner seemingly comes out on her Instagram story. Picture: Sophie Turner/Instagram

Many have been celebrating Bi-Pride this month with several celebrities getting candid about their sexuality in an effort to combat stereotypes and bi-erasure.

Fans instantly shared their excitement at the Game of Thrones star's news on Twitter, with many dubbing her a 'bicon'.

Sophie recently celebrated her second wedding anniversary with Joe Jonas – the pair welcomed their first child together in July.

The new mum's apparent coming out means a lot to fans, as identifying as bisexual is still valid even when you may be in a heteronormative relationship.

Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas are avid supporters of the LGBTQI+ community
Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas are avid supporters of the LGBTQI+ community. Picture: PA

The actress has sent the internet into a frenzy – we wonder if she will more explicitly confirm her sexuality later on this Pride Month...

In the meantime, we're so happy to see celebrities embracing the LGBTQI+ community!

