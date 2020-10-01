Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Says It’s ‘Painful’ To See Ex Justin Hartley Move On

1 October 2020, 10:07 | Updated: 1 October 2020, 11:32

Chrishell Stause and ex husband Justin Hartley split in 2019
Chrishell Stause and ex husband Justin Hartley split in 2019. Picture: Getty / Netflix

Chrishell Stause was ‘blindsided’ by her husband Justin Hartley when she discovered he was divorcing her.

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause’s marriage breakdown to Justin Hartley was detailed in season three of the Netflix series, and four months after it aired the reality star has opened up on their split.

In an interview with People Chrishell, 39, said it’s been ‘painful’ to watch her ex-husband Justin, 43, move on with someone else.

After filing for divorce from Chrishell in November 2019, Justin is now dating his The Young and the Restless co-star Sofia Pernas, 31.

Chrishell said it's been 'painful' to see her ex husband move on
Chrishell said it's been 'painful' to see her ex husband move on. Picture: Getty

Chrishell told the publication: “I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course that's going to sting.”

However, after receiving therapy and having a long stretch of time to adapt, the Selling Sunset realtor said she’s in “a great place.”

She said: “I’m very happy, I'm in such a great place and I'm so grateful for everything.”

The 39-year-old froze her eggs before beginning Dancing With the Stars in the hope of starting a family in the future, and admitted she’s open to dating someone new.

Justin Hartley is now dating Sofia Pernas
Justin Hartley is now dating Sofia Pernas. Picture: Getty

Chrishell added: “It’s been almost a year, so I'm excited to get back out there. I’m a hopeless romantic, so I think it can still happen.

″It’s 2020, maybe you could meet your person through an Instagram DM. I don’t know. Crazier things have happened!″

