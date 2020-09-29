Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn Announces Pretty Little Thing Collaboration

Christine Quinn's outfits on Selling Sunset have been a huge hit with fans. Picture: instagram

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn has teamed up with Pretty Little Thing.

Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn has announced she’s teaming up with Pretty Little Thing as their ‘newest brand ambassador’.

The 31-year-old announced the news on Instagram, writing: “So honoured to be the newest brand ambassador for Pretty Little Thing.

Christine Quinn, who rose to fame on Selling Sunset, has teamed up with Pretty Little Thing. Picture: instagram

“Keep an eye out for fabulous fashion to come.”

Christine recently opened up about her ‘over the top’ style during a chat with Vogue and said she considers herself a ‘dominatrix Barbie’.

She told the publication: “My style has always been over the top. I consider myself a dominatrix Barbie.

“In season one, I wasn’t doing as well as I am now, so I was buying and returning a lot. I also didn’t have the relationships I do now with sales representatives at stores such as Gucci, Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton, so things have changed.

“I got bolder; neon green was big last year and I wore a lot of Off-White, Alexander Wang and Balenciaga.

“I went into the show wanting to be taken seriously. Even though I’m confident, I dressed in a way that I thought people would expect a realtor to look. I was a little more conservative, I covered up more.

“One thing I learned in season two is that [fashion] doesn’t define you. I can be a professional and sell homes, and it doesn’t matter what I wear.”

Christine isn’t the first popular reality star to land a deal with the fast fashion brand.

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague was paid a whopping £500k last year after leaving the famous villa.

Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Baldwin have also teamed up with the brand in the past.

