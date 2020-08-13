Justin Hartley And Rumoured New Girlfriend Go Instagram Official Following Divorce From Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause

13 August 2020, 10:27

Justin Hartley has gone instagram official with new girlfriend Sofia Pernas
Justin Hartley has gone instagram official with new girlfriend Sofia Pernas. Picture: Getty / Instagram

Justin Hartley appears to have moved on and is dating someone new, 10 months after filing for divorce from Chrishell Stause.

Selling Sunset fans have just watched the heartache of Chrishell Stause over discovering the shock news her husband of two years, Justin Hartley, had filed for divorce, and it seems her ex has already moved on from the Netflix star.

Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn Reveals She Got Death Threats Over Being Show's 'Villain'

‘This Is Us’ actor Justin, 43, is said to be dating actress Sofia Pernas, 31, and the couple appeared to confirm they’re together when they shared matching Instagram posts.

Sofia Pernas posted a photo of what fans think is Justin Hartley's arm
Sofia Pernas posted a photo of what fans think is Justin Hartley's arm. Picture: Sofia Pernas/Instagram
Justin posted a similar caption to Sofia
Justin posted a similar caption to Sofia. Picture: Justin Hartley/Instagram

Sofia shared an Instagram Story of a man’s arm as he held a cigar and an ice cold drink.

“Easy like Sunday morning,” she captioned it.

Over on Justin’s Instagram Stories he shared a picture with a similar caption, writing: “Paisley like Sunday mornin,” as he relaxed in a swimming pool with his dog.

Justin and Sofia were spotted kissing in May, six months after his sudden split from Selling Sunset star Chrishell.

Chrishell Stause was 'blindsided' by her husband's divorce
Chrishell Stause was 'blindsided' by her husband's divorce. Picture: Netflix

Since filing for divorce and ‘completely blindsiding’ Chrishell, Justin has been linked to his former The Young and The Restless co-star Sofia.

Justin and Sofia starred in The Young and The Restless on CBS, playing an on-screen couple when Sofia joined the series in 2015.

In the new episodes of Selling Sunset, Chrishell revealed Justin ended their marriage in a text message, finding out 45 minutes before it broke in the media.

