Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn Reveals She Got Death Threats Over Being Show's 'Villain'

12 August 2020, 15:19

Christine Quinn says she toned her behaviour down on Selling Sunset after receiving death threats.
Christine Quinn says she toned her behaviour down on Selling Sunset after receiving death threats. Picture: Netflix

Christine Quinn has opened up about receiving death threats over Selling Sunset.

Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn has revealed she received death threats over her appearance on the hit Netflix show.

The 31-year-old, who recently married Christian Richard in a stunning wedding, admitted in a recent interview that she was more ‘reserved’ when it came to filming season two because she was ‘scared’ of the backlash.

Why did Chrishell Stause's husband file for divorce?

Christine Quinn says she received death threats over her behaviour on Selling Sunset.
Christine Quinn says she received death threats over her behaviour on Selling Sunset. Picture: instagram

She told People: “We definitely were a little more reserved going into season two.

“I was scared. I was a little scared. 

“The first few episodes of season two, the editors were like, ‘Where's the other Christine? Where's Christine?’

“I’m like, ‘Well, that Christine gets death threats’.

“People are so invested in the show, and they see what they see and just think I'm this crazy person.

“It's just unfortunate. People are weird.”

However, Christine went on to say she does ‘love’ to be the ‘show villain’.

She added: “I guess I am the quote-unquote ‘show villain,’ but I love it.

“I think it's funny and I think people enjoy it at the end of the day, people that love me really love me. When I'm on camera, I have fun with it.

“Whether it's perceived well, I don't know, but I'm really just being myself. I do have a heart of gold underneath that, and I think sometimes with television, it's really hard to see all the elements of a human being on a television show.”

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Molly-Mae Hague could be headed for Strictly 2020.

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Tipped For Strictly Come Dancing 2020

Here's how Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik met one another

How Did Zayn And Gigi Hadid Meet? Supermodel & 'Pillowtalk' Singer's Love Story Revealed

Features

Lewis Capaldi hits back at mean tweets as he aims for a Number 1 in America

WATCH: Lewis Capaldi Hilariously Reads Mean Tweets Against Him Reaching Number 1 In The US

Harry Styles' fans praised the star for donating his guitar to the music organisation

Harry Styles Donates Signed Guitar For Music Charity Helping Industry Professionals Affected By COVID-19
Sophie Turner has amassed a huge net worth at a young age.

Sophie Turner Age And Net Worth Revealed

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas post first photo since birth of daughter, Willa

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Share First Picture Since Birth Of Daughter Willa

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters