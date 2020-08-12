Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn Reveals She Got Death Threats Over Being Show's 'Villain'

Christine Quinn says she toned her behaviour down on Selling Sunset after receiving death threats. Picture: Netflix

Christine Quinn has opened up about receiving death threats over Selling Sunset.

Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn has revealed she received death threats over her appearance on the hit Netflix show.

The 31-year-old, who recently married Christian Richard in a stunning wedding, admitted in a recent interview that she was more ‘reserved’ when it came to filming season two because she was ‘scared’ of the backlash.

Why did Chrishell Stause's husband file for divorce?

Christine Quinn says she received death threats over her behaviour on Selling Sunset. Picture: instagram

She told People: “We definitely were a little more reserved going into season two.

“I was scared. I was a little scared.

“The first few episodes of season two, the editors were like, ‘Where's the other Christine? Where's Christine?’

“I’m like, ‘Well, that Christine gets death threats’.

“People are so invested in the show, and they see what they see and just think I'm this crazy person.

“It's just unfortunate. People are weird.”

However, Christine went on to say she does ‘love’ to be the ‘show villain’.

She added: “I guess I am the quote-unquote ‘show villain,’ but I love it.

“I think it's funny and I think people enjoy it at the end of the day, people that love me really love me. When I'm on camera, I have fun with it.

“Whether it's perceived well, I don't know, but I'm really just being myself. I do have a heart of gold underneath that, and I think sometimes with television, it's really hard to see all the elements of a human being on a television show.”

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!