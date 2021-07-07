Selena Gomez Fans Urge Singer To Share Un-Retouched Bikini Photos On Her Grid

7 July 2021, 18:16

Fans want Selena Gomez to post more of her stunning un-retouched snaps
Fans want Selena Gomez to post more of her stunning un-retouched snaps. Picture: lamariette/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Selena Gomez has released a swimsuit line and fans can't get enough of the photos! The body-positive collaboration made way for a stunning shoot fo the collection!

Selena Gomez looks drop-dead gorgeous in the photoshoot for her latest project!

On Sunday, the 'Lose You To Love Me' singer announced her collaboration with swimwear store, LA'MARRIETTE.

The promotional photos featured the 28-year-old star donning a selection of bikinis and costumes – and every single snap was photoshop free!

Selena Gomez: ‘Impossible Beauty Standards Took Effect On My Mental Health’

However, Selena has only posted one pic to her personal profile and it's left fans wanting more...

Selena Gomez releases body-positive swimsuit collection
Selena Gomez releases body-positive swimsuit collection. Picture: lamariette/Instagram

In the solo snap the A Rainy Day In New York actress posted to her socials, she said: "So grateful that I get the opportunity to celebrate my friends’ endeavors. My collaboration with @lamariette is out today!

"What I love about this brand is that it celebrates women who love their bodies unconditionally giving themselves the grace they deserve."

The body-positive launch made a point of not adding to the already impossible beauty standards we see in the media, with every photo from the shoot remaining untouched.

LA'MARRIETTE's Instagram page features a slew of sultry snaps of Selena sporting the collection, it left fans wondering why she hasn't posted the body-positive content to her own socials!

Fans flooded the comments with compliments towards the star.

One user wrote: "TELL HER TO POST ON HER IG."

Another posted: "She doesn’t know how much it means to us that she’s showing her stunning natural body… a truly role mode'."

Selena has long been vocal about Hollywood's beauty standards
Selena has long been vocal about Hollywood's beauty standards. Picture: PA Images

The Selenators are right, she role model looks gorgeous!

Whether she posts the beautiful pics to her own Insta or not, we're just glad she's championing for more inclusive beauty standards in the media!

