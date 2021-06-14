Selena Gomez: ‘Impossible Beauty Standards Took Effect On My Mental Health’

Selena Gomez got real about her mental health. Picture: PA / Selena Gomez/Instagram

By Capital FM

Selena Gomez got real about the pressures of “unrealistic standards of beauty” and why she started her own makeup brand.

Selena Gomez has long been an advocate for mental health, sharing her struggles with fans in order to break down the stigmas surrounding mental battles.

And in a new interview with Stellar magazine Selena spoke about how “impossible beauty standards” took a toll on her.

Selena Gomez Starring in Drake-Produced Thriller Movie, Spiral

After noticing her own mental health suffer Selena started her own makeup brand, Rare Beauty.

Selena Gomez launched Rare Beauty in 2019. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

She said: “Society constantly tells us that we’re not enough, so I wanted to start a brand to challenge and eliminate that pressure – to change the conversation.

“My goal with Rare Beauty is to break down these unrealistic standards of beauty.

“I saw from personal experience how these impossible beauty standards were having such an effect on my mental health and I know a lot of people who felt the same way.”

Selena has revealed in the past she doesn’t have Instagram on her phone after noticing the negative impact it was having on her.

And she continues to credit this solution for improving how she feels.

Selena Gomez said 'unrealistic expectations' of beauty took its toll on her mental health. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

“At Rare Beauty we do social detox weekends often when we encourage our community to log off for the weekend,” she added.

The Disney alumni revealed her bipolar diagnosis last year in an episode of Miley Cyrus’ talk show Bright Minded.

She explained her mental health journey is something she works on every day and that she’ll continue to talk about it to remind herself and her fans they’re not alone.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital