Selena Gomez Starring in Drake-Produced Thriller Movie, Spiral

30 April 2021, 12:48

Selena Gomez is starring in a thriller Drake is executive producing
Selena Gomez is starring in a thriller Drake is executive producing. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Selena Gomez and Drake are onboard the cast and crew of new psychological thriller movie, Spiral.

Selena Gomez is apparently starring in new movie Spiral, with her good friend Petra Collins directing according to Deadline.

Drake is set to executive produce through company Forest Hill Entertainment.

Selena Gomez May Retire From Music As People 'Don't Take Her Seriously Enough'

Future the Prince, aka Adel Nur, who executive produces on Euphoria with Drake, will also work with the rapper on executive producing.

The film will put fans off of the likes of Instagram and TikTok as it follows a former influencer whose addiction to social media causes her body to literally fall apart.

Singer and producer Selena recently wrapped on Hulu series Only Murders in the Building starring Martin Short and Steve Martin.

Where the film will be available to watch remains to be decided, as the publication adds it's out to all major streamers.

Selena and director Petra met when she shot her for Wonderland magazine in 2015 and she went on to direct Gomez’s music video ‘Fetish’ in 2017.

Selena Gomez turned her passions to the TV & film industry recently
Selena Gomez turned her passions to the TV & film industry recently. Picture: Getty

They also share a passion for all things gory, which makes total sense that they’re on Spiral together.

Petra said to Vanity Fair in a previous interview: "I love The Exorcist and the things that come from inside you.

“The things that are a little more subtle, and things that you deal with from inwards, and I feel like it’s something Selena and I both love talking about...that topic is sort of dear to us.”

Selena deleted social media off of her phone a few years ago, admitting she uses a friend’s or an assistant’s phone if she wants to post something after it took its toll on her mental health, another reason she no doubt took on the role in Spiral.

