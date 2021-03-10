Selena Gomez May Retire From Music As People 'Don't Take Her Seriously Enough'

Selena Gomez considering retiring from music. Picture: PA/ YouTube Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez could give up music for good as she wants to focus on acting, heading back to her roots after feeling she isn't taken seriously as an artist.

Selena Gomez is considering retiring from music for good after feeling people don't take her seriously enough as a musician wishing to return to her acting roots, she revealed in an interview with Vogue.

Selena, 28, first found fame as Alex Russo on Disney's Wizards of Waverley Place, but moved onto a pop career after the show and has since released three studio albums- the most recent being 2020's 'Rare'.

However, the 'Lose You To Love Me' singer opened up about feeling frustrated her music hadn't delivered her true 'persona'.

She said: "It's hard to keep doing music when people don't necessarily take you seriously.

"I've had moments where I've been like, 'What's the point? Why do I keep doing this?' Lose You to Love Me', I felt was the best song I've ever released, and for some people, it still wasn't enough."

The singer's first Spanish EP Revelación will be released in March and is something she has wanted to do for her enormous Latin fan base for years now.

However, this may not be enough to keep the star in the music industry.

She added: "I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I'm so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it'll be different."

"I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music..[I want to] give myself a real shot at acting."

We love your music Selena, and so do millions of fans- but we can't help admitting we'd also love to see her more on our screens too!

