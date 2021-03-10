Selena Gomez May Retire From Music As People 'Don't Take Her Seriously Enough'

10 March 2021, 12:11

Selena Gomez considering retiring from music
Selena Gomez considering retiring from music. Picture: PA/ YouTube Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez could give up music for good as she wants to focus on acting, heading back to her roots after feeling she isn't taken seriously as an artist.

Selena Gomez is considering retiring from music for good after feeling people don't take her seriously enough as a musician wishing to return to her acting roots, she revealed in an interview with Vogue.

Olivia Rodrigo Wants Harry Styles To Remix ‘Drivers License’

Selena, 28, first found fame as Alex Russo on Disney's Wizards of Waverley Place, but moved onto a pop career after the show and has since released three studio albums- the most recent being 2020's 'Rare'.

However, the 'Lose You To Love Me' singer opened up about feeling frustrated her music hadn't delivered her true 'persona'.

She said: "It's hard to keep doing music when people don't necessarily take you seriously.

"I've had moments where I've been like, 'What's the point? Why do I keep doing this?' Lose You to Love Me', I felt was the best song I've ever released, and for some people, it still wasn't enough."

The singer's first Spanish EP Revelación will be released in March and is something she has wanted to do for her enormous Latin fan base for years now.

However, this may not be enough to keep the star in the music industry.

She added: "I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I'm so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it'll be different."

"I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music..[I want to] give myself a real shot at acting."

We love your music Selena, and so do millions of fans- but we can't help admitting we'd also love to see her more on our screens too!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles is nominated for three Grammys

A Guide To Harry Styles At The Grammys – Nominations, Performance And All The Latest

Billie Eilish and Doja Cat are among the Grammys 2021 performers

Grammys 2021: Full List Of Who’s Performing – Including Harry Styles & Billie Eilish

The Celebrity Circle line-up for 2021

Who Is The Circle Narrator? Voiceover Sophie Willan Returns For Celebrity Version

TV & Film

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has signed a deal to work on solo projects

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Signs Deal To Work On Solo Projects Outside Of Little Mix

Zayn Malik called out The GRAMMYs for "allowing favouritism and racism"

ZAYN Slams The GRAMMYs After Being Snubbed

Charlotte Crosby surgery timeline

Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby Surgery Timeline: Before And After Pictures Revealed

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Sabrina Carpenter would love to cast Harry Styles in her upcoming Alice Netflix musical

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter Hopes To Cast Harry Styles In Alice In Wonderland Musical

Exclusive
Laura Whitmore shared details about Love Island 2021

WATCH: Laura Whitmore Discusses The Next Season Of Love Island

Exclusive
Awkwafina spoke about replacing Harry Styles as Prince Eric

WATCH: Awkwafina Talks About Harry Styles Dropping Out Of Prince Eric Role

Exclusive
Tom Read Wilson responded to Chloe Ferry's engagement to Wayne Lineker

WATCH: Tom Read Wilson Isn't Sure Wayne Lineker's Engagement To Chloe Ferry Is Real

Exclusive
Chloë Grace Moretz jokes she could beat Tom Holland's Spider-Man in a fight

WATCH: Chloë Grace Moretz Jokes About Fighting Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!