WATCH: Timothée Chalamet & Selena Gomez Kiss In Trailer For 'A Rainy Day In New York'

Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet passionately kiss in trailer for 'A Rainy Day In New York'. Picture: YouTube Woody Allen/ PA/ Twitter @swiftpowermoves

Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet locking lips in the trailer for 'A Rainy Day In New York' is basically the only thing you need your eyes to see ever again.

Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet are starring alongside each other in A Rainy Day In New York and the official trailer shows them having a pretty intense kiss that has sent fans of both stars into a frenzy.

The 28-year-old former Wizards of Waverley Place star is diving back into her acting roots for the role, and honestly, she's landed on her feet if she's getting to smooch the Call Me By Your Name actor in one of her first on-screen roles in a while.

In the scene, the A-lister duo are seen locking lips, only for it to transpire they're filming a scene together, with Selena asking him if he'll "keep his mouth closed."

She then tells him she "won't tell his girlfriend", who is played in the film by Elle Fanning.

As one Twitter user summed up pretty well: "Am I jealous of Selena Gomez for getting to kiss Timothee Chalamet or am I jealous of Timothee Chalamet for getting to kiss Selena Gomez? I have no idea."

Another user suspects the actor may have even taken the role upon learning the 'Rare' singer was playing the character on the other end of that kiss, purely speculation, of course.

Am I jealous of Selena Gomez for getting to kiss Timothee Chalamet or am I jealous of Timothee Chalamet for getting to kiss Selena Gomez? I have no idea — Jackie Swift | WEST 7/26 💗 (@swiftpowermoves) March 7, 2019

I lowkey think that Timotheè Chalamet truly took his role in A Rainy Day In New York just to kiss Selena lmao — ‏ّ (@gomezmovie) March 14, 2018

However, the film is not without controversy and both stars have come under fire for starring in a Woody Allen film, whose controversial marriage to Soon-Yi Previn and allegations of sexual abuse have seen him cancelled by many.

Timothée has apologised for accepting the role and donated his salary to charity and Sel has faced criticism for her absence of an apology.

