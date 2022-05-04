Selena Gomez Jokes About Relationship Status Amid Chris Evans Dating Rumours

By Capital FM

Selena Gomez has joked about her single status in a new clip on TikTok.

Selena Gomez is living her best single life playing the fifth wheel with her pals.

The 29-year-old former Disney star hopped on TikTok to poke fun at her single status and we couldn’t relate more.

Filming herself, the Only Murders in the Building actress told the camera: “No, I'm fine. I'm totally fine being single, it's a real thing. It's fine.”

She then panned the camera over to her group of four friends; who were both in their respective couples, looking super loved-up.

Selena Gomez has been highlighting her single status on TikTok. Picture: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez joked she was 'fine' after turning into a fifth wheel. Picture: @selenagomez/Instagram

Sel, who has previously dated The Weeknd and Justin Bieber, goes on to zoom in on the lovebirds before turning the camera back to herself as she gave that all-knowing look of, you know... not being ‘fine’.

It wasn’t long before fans hopped in the comments to fuel those romance hopes of Selena and Captain America actor Chris Evans after it was rumoured a few months ago that they were dating.

Of course, it was never confirmed by either party, but that hasn’t stopped fans from hoping.

“You could always just pick up the phone and call Captain America,” penned one fan.

Selena Gomez hopped online to poke fun at her single status. Picture: @selenagomez/Instagram

“Chris Evans says hi,” added another.

Others chimed in on being a single Pringle, with one adding: “It’s okay we all feel the same Selena.”

“Don’t worry we can single Pringle together!” wrote a fourth, and we’re loving the support!

