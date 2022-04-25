Selena Gomez And Jennifer Stone Recreate Wizards of Waverly Place Moment With Nostalgic TikTok

By Capital FM

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone have recreated the 'Crazy Hat' song moment from Wizards Of Waverly Place and the nostalgia feels magical...

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone have given us all a large dosage of Disney nostalgia!

The 'Lose You To Love Me' songstress is no stranger to TikTok, with the star posting everything from viral trends to Rare Beauty tutorials to the video-sharing platform.

Now, Selena brought a blast from the past to her profile when she gave fans an insight into her girls' night with none other than Wizards Of Waverly Place co-star and long-term pal, Jennifer Stone.

Selena and Jennifer, both 29, famously portrayed the roles of Alex Russo and Harper Finkle in the magical teen sitcom that first aired in 2007 – where does the time go!

Selena Gomez posted the Disney-infused TikTok on April 23. Picture: Alamy

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone starred in the series from 2007 until 2012. Picture: Alamy

Die-hard Disney fans from the late-2000s will remember the 'Crazy Hat' song – and it looks like Sel and Jen couldn't forget it either!

In true TikTok fashion, the stars mimed along to a soundbite of their characters singing the infamous song back in season one, episode four. Seeing the actresses give the iconic sitcom moment the 2022 treatment obviously got fans in their feels.

"What's that? A hat? Crazy, funky, junky hat," the ladies lip-synched in the adorable video, "Overslept, hair unsightly. Trying to look like Keira Knightley.

"We've been there, we've done that. We see right through your funky hat," Selena and Jennifer mimed along excitedly.

The long-term friends danced along to the audio clip and laughed as they donned casual fits complete with drinks in hand – looks like they had a great time catching up!

The 'Crazy Hat' song is a fan-favourite scene from Wizards of Waverly Place. Picture: Alamy

Wizards of Waverly Place wrapped back in 2012 but the cast has since remained close, with a mini-reunion taking place in 2017 at David Henrie's wedding, who portrayed Justin Russo in the show.

Of course, fans were reeling in the comments of the pop star's post, with one user writing: "This sparked something in me I haven’t felt in years."

Another commented: "The reunion we been wanting for YEARS!"

But this isn't the first time Selena has brought us some nostalgic magic... she had yet another Disney reunion with Vanessa Hudgens back in February – our hearts can't take it! The leading ladies posed for photos together backstage at the 2022 SAG Awards.

