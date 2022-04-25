Selena Gomez And Jennifer Stone Recreate Wizards of Waverly Place Moment With Nostalgic TikTok

25 April 2022, 14:44

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone have recreated the 'Crazy Hat' song moment from Wizards Of Waverly Place and the nostalgia feels magical...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone have given us all a large dosage of Disney nostalgia!

The 'Lose You To Love Me' songstress is no stranger to TikTok, with the star posting everything from viral trends to Rare Beauty tutorials to the video-sharing platform.

Why Selena Gomez Has Stayed Off Social Media For 4.5 Years

Now, Selena brought a blast from the past to her profile when she gave fans an insight into her girls' night with none other than Wizards Of Waverly Place co-star and long-term pal, Jennifer Stone.

Selena and Jennifer, both 29, famously portrayed the roles of Alex Russo and Harper Finkle in the magical teen sitcom that first aired in 2007 – where does the time go!

Selena Gomez posted the Disney-infused TikTok on April 23
Selena Gomez posted the Disney-infused TikTok on April 23. Picture: Alamy
Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone starred in the series from 2007 until 2012
Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone starred in the series from 2007 until 2012. Picture: Alamy

Die-hard Disney fans from the late-2000s will remember the 'Crazy Hat' song – and it looks like Sel and Jen couldn't forget it either!

In true TikTok fashion, the stars mimed along to a soundbite of their characters singing the infamous song back in season one, episode four. Seeing the actresses give the iconic sitcom moment the 2022 treatment obviously got fans in their feels.

"What's that? A hat? Crazy, funky, junky hat," the ladies lip-synched in the adorable video, "Overslept, hair unsightly. Trying to look like Keira Knightley.

"We've been there, we've done that. We see right through your funky hat," Selena and Jennifer mimed along excitedly.

The long-term friends danced along to the audio clip and laughed as they donned casual fits complete with drinks in hand – looks like they had a great time catching up!

The 'Crazy Hat' song is a fan-favourite scene from Wizards of Waverly Place
The 'Crazy Hat' song is a fan-favourite scene from Wizards of Waverly Place. Picture: Alamy

Wizards of Waverly Place wrapped back in 2012 but the cast has since remained close, with a mini-reunion taking place in 2017 at David Henrie's wedding, who portrayed Justin Russo in the show.

Of course, fans were reeling in the comments of the pop star's post, with one user writing: "This sparked something in me I haven’t felt in years."

Another commented: "The reunion we been wanting for YEARS!"

But this isn't the first time Selena has brought us some nostalgic magic... she had yet another Disney reunion with Vanessa Hudgens back in February – our hearts can't take it! The leading ladies posed for photos together backstage at the 2022 SAG Awards.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Will Heartstopper be getting a second season?

Everything We Know About Heartstopper Series 2

TV & Film

Kim Kardashian's latest 'Photoshop fail' has been circulating online

Kim Kardashian Fans Can't Stop Talking About Her Belly Button ‘Photoshop Fail’ In 'Pete Davidson’s Pants'
Harry Styles lost his lion ring at Coachella and fans are trying to get it back to him

Harry Styles Fans Are Trying To Reunite Him With His Lion Ring After Losing It At Coachella
Jamal Edwards' mum Brenda has announced her return to Loose Women

Brenda Edwards Opens Up On Son Jamal's Death In Emotional Loose Women Interview

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause will open up about the reason behind her divorce on the show.

Why Did Chrishell Stause And Justin Hartley Get Divorced? Inside The Selling Sunset Star's Split
Romeo Beckham is said to be 'ready to marry' girlfriend Mia Regan

Romeo Beckham ‘Ready To Propose To Girlfriend’ But Waited To ‘Avoid Stealing Brooklyn’s Limelight’

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’
Exclusive
Capital Breakfast share tribute to Tom Parker

WATCH: Capital Breakfast Share Moving Tribute To Tom Parker

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star