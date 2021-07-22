Selena Gomez Just Got Real About Relationship Red Flags On TikTok

22 July 2021, 13:34 | Updated: 22 July 2021, 13:46

Selena Gomez’s TikTok about red flags in relationships has gone viral.

Selena Gomez has long been praised for always shutting down body shamers and standing for women supporting women.

And now, her latest relationship TikTok has followed suit in being a big discussion point.

The ‘Rare’ star made a video on TikTok, joking about missing red flags in relationships and it didn’t take long for it to go viral.

The former Disney star recorded herself lip-syncing over audio, which said: “So, you're telling me that you can read his astrological birth chart, but you can't read the red flags?"

Selena Gomez shared a video about relationship red flags
Selena Gomez shared a video about relationship red flags. Picture: @selenagomez/Instagram

She then pauses, takes a sip of her drink and adds: “Sis,” which Selena also captioned the video with.

The clip has already raked in over 3million likes in one day - the power she holds, right?!

Fans were quick to draw reference to her lyrics in her track about heartache, ‘Lose You To Love Me’, where she sings: “I saw the signs and I ignored them.”

Some comments went on to mention her exes Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, although many others made sure to mention that the single queen was just having fun while making TikTok videos!

Selena Gomez's latest TikTok has gone viral
Selena Gomez's latest TikTok has gone viral. Picture: @selenagomez/Instagram

Other fans rushed to the comments purely to support Selena’s active appearance on the app.

One wrote: “KEEP BEING ACTIVE OMG QUEEN.”

“Selena being active on TikTok is my fav thing ever,” added another, and we agree!

