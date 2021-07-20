Selena Gomez Just Sent Britney Spears The Sweetest Surprise

Britney Spears and Selena Gomez had the cutest exchange! Picture: @selenagomez/Instagram/Getty

By Capital FM

Selena Gomez and Britney Spears just had the sweetest exchange after the 'Good For You' songstress sent the pop star some Rare beauty gifts!

Selena Gomez has sent Britney Spears a surprise care package full of gifts from her Rare beauty collection and we are living for their adorable friendship!

The ‘Lose You To Love Me’ songstress has openly shared her love for the pop princess in the past, so it’s no surprise her admiration for the ‘Toxic’ star keeps growing.

Britney Spears Criticises Sister Jamie-Lynn In Statement About Conservatorship Battle

Sharing exactly what Selena sent her, Britney thanked Selena for all the goodies in an Instagram post.

She wrote: “Ok guys ... great news!!! When I woke up I got a very cool box with a bikini in it and my favorite three make up products from @SelenaGomez!!!! [sic].”

“Her shimmers are really fun and her spritz for your face before makeup is bomb and smells very good !!!! Selena .... Thank you for surprising me with this gift … I’ve been looking for shimmers!!!!!!” added Britney.

Selena's then had the cutest reaction to Britney's post as she responded to the 39-year-old, writing in a comment: “This makes me so happy!

“I hope you enjoy it - love you so much,” she added alongside a crown emoji.

This comes just a few months after Selena shared the most adorable video of her singing along to Britney as a child in the 90s.

Selena Gomez has always been a fan of Britney Spears. Picture: Getty

Sharing the video on Instagram, she joked: “The hustle was real,” and it wasn’t long before Britney saw the video herself and gushed over how sweet it was.

She wrote: “This is the most adorable thing we’ve ever seen!!!!!”

Ngl, I think we can all agree we are stanning the power of Britney x Selena!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital