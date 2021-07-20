Selena Gomez Just Sent Britney Spears The Sweetest Surprise

20 July 2021, 12:52

Britney Spears and Selena Gomez had the cutest exchange!
Britney Spears and Selena Gomez had the cutest exchange! Picture: @selenagomez/Instagram/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Selena Gomez and Britney Spears just had the sweetest exchange after the 'Good For You' songstress sent the pop star some Rare beauty gifts!

Selena Gomez has sent Britney Spears a surprise care package full of gifts from her Rare beauty collection and we are living for their adorable friendship!

The ‘Lose You To Love Me’ songstress has openly shared her love for the pop princess in the past, so it’s no surprise her admiration for the ‘Toxic’ star keeps growing.

Britney Spears Criticises Sister Jamie-Lynn In Statement About Conservatorship Battle

Sharing exactly what Selena sent her, Britney thanked Selena for all the goodies in an Instagram post.

She wrote: “Ok guys ... great news!!! When I woke up I got a very cool box with a bikini in it and my favorite three make up products from @SelenaGomez!!!! [sic].”

“Her shimmers are really fun and her spritz for your face before makeup is bomb and smells very good !!!! Selena .... Thank you for surprising me with this gift … I’ve been looking for shimmers!!!!!!” added Britney.

Selena's then had the cutest reaction to Britney's post as she responded to the 39-year-old, writing in a comment: “This makes me so happy!

“I hope you enjoy it - love you so much,” she added alongside a crown emoji.

This comes just a few months after Selena shared the most adorable video of her singing along to Britney as a child in the 90s.

Selena Gomez has always been a fan of Britney Spears
Selena Gomez has always been a fan of Britney Spears. Picture: Getty

Sharing the video on Instagram, she joked: “The hustle was real,” and it wasn’t long before Britney saw the video herself and gushed over how sweet it was.

She wrote: “This is the most adorable thing we’ve ever seen!!!!!”

Ngl, I think we can all agree we are stanning the power of Britney x Selena!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the details on The Weeknd's new album

The Weeknd’s New Album: Release Date, Tracklist, Tour Info & More

Brad McClelland opens up about the crazy turn of events

Brad McClelland Reveals That He Found His Long-Lost Sister Because Of Love Island

Meet the Sexy Beasts cast and characters

Sexy Beasts Cast: Meet All The Characters On New Netflix Dating Series

Here are all the deets on Sexy Beasts

All The Details On Netflix's Bizarre New Dating Show 'Sexy Beasts' – How Does It Work?

Kanye West and Irina Shayk are still going strong amid Kim Kardashian divorce

The Lowdown On Kanye West And Irina Shayk’s Relationship Amid Kim Kardashian Reunion

Will Brad McClelland be in Casa Amor?

Love Island's Brad McClelland Sparks Rumours Of A Casa Amor Return

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2