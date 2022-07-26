Selena Gomez Reflects On The Past Decade As She Turns 30

Selena Gomez got reflective about her twenties. Picture: Getty/Selena Gomez/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

Selena Gomez shared a candid post about her experiences in her twenties, telling fans "my heart feels full, grateful and I can say that I’m starting to really like 30".

Selena Gomez has shared a heartfelt post following her whirlwind 30th birthday celebrations, getting candid with her whopping 338 million Instagram followers as she reflected on life.

On July 22, the 'Lose You To Love Me' singer entered a new decade, and by the looks of it she had an amazing time marking the occasion with her endless slew of celebrity friends – she even got some adorable one-on-one birthday time with Taylor Swift!

Outside of the lavish festivities, Selena took a moment to be open and honest with her friends, sharing that her twenties were "good, hard and beautiful".

Along with the poignant paragraph, the Only Murders In The Building actress shared two beautiful black-and-white portraits, one where she is in peals of laughter, and another where she can be seen smising.

Selena Gomez shared a poignant post following her birthday celebrations. Picture: Getty

Selena marked her 30th in style. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

Along with the stunning photos, she wrote: "Have had a moment to catch up. Though there are so many words to say I’ll simply leave it at this. My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget."

Selena shared her words of wisdom with her fanbase, commenting on how she is ever-changing and ever-learning: "Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today. I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants.

"I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you," she poignantly continued.

The 'Rare' songstress – who has confirmed she's back in the studio for her fourth album – thanked her fans and loved ones for kicking off her thirties in a beautiful way.

Selena Gomez celebrated the milestone age with best pal Taylor Swift. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

She wrote: "After a few days of celebrating, my heart feels full, grateful and I can say that I’m starting to really like 30. Thank you SO much for being a part of my life, here’s to another decade! Love you all inside and out so much it hurts!"

Of course, Selena was met with an avalanche of supportive comments, with many branding her 'an inspiration'.

Many familiar faces could be seen in the post's replies, with Lil Nas X writing "happ bday" and Emily Ratajkowski commenting "Amen".

Happy birthday to the inspirational queen!

