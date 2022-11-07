Selena Gomez Addresses Fallout Rumours With Kidney Donor Friend Francia Raisa

7 November 2022, 12:05

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Fans have speculated that Selena Gomez and her friend Francia Raisa, who donated her kidney to the former Disney star, are no longer friends.

Selena Gomez and her long-term pal Francia Raisa, who famously donated her kidney to the ‘Who Says’ singer, appear to no longer be friends.

Fallout rumours first took to the internet by storm after Selena spoke to Rolling Stone in an interview ahead of the release of her new Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind & Me, which dropped on November 4.

Selena Gomez Felt ‘Haunted’ By Relationship With Justin Bieber

In the chat, the former Disney star spoke about her inner circle and how she felt like she was an outcast in the industry.

She said: “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong.”

A select part of the quote - "My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift]" - was then shared on Instagram, to which actress Francia then posted a since-deleted cryptic comment that read: "Interesting."

It didn’t take long for this all to hit the TikToksphere as one user shared a video breaking down the alleged drama, including the fact that Francia has now unfollowed Selena on Instagram.

The video spread online so quickly that Selena herself took to the comments herself to respond to the supposed drama.

"Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know," said the Rare Beauty founder.

The friction has left fans trying to uncover what happened between the pair as they were formerly super close, with Francia donating her kidney to Selena in September 2017 due to her ongoing battle with the autoimmune disease lupus.

Some fans have also noticed that Francia is not mentioned in Selena’s new documentary, which details the star’s struggles with mental health issues over the past six years.

