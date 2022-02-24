Selena Gomez's Make-Up Range Has Landed In The UK Complete With A Rare Beauty Cafe

24 February 2022, 12:03

Selena Gomez has brought Rare Beauty in the UK
Selena Gomez has brought Rare Beauty in the UK. Picture: Selena Gomez/Rare Beauty/Instagram

Rare Beauty has finally launched in the UK, with Selena Gomez opening a pop-up show to celebrate the make-up brand's arrival.

We've all been waiting for Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty to make its way to the UK – and it's finally here!

It was announced in early February that the 'Lose You To Love Me' singer's latest venture would be taking London by storm, with fans spotting everything from buses to billboards donning the Rare Beauty branding.

Two years after the new make-up brand first made waves, the range has now made its way across the pond – and even to a café...

Selena has collaborated with SpaceNK, the UK retailer of her line, to launch the Rare Beauty Café, offering everything from make-up masterclasses to coffee and sweet treats (not to mention a strong dose of empowerment).

Selena Gomez brought Rare Beauty to the UK in the best way
Selena Gomez brought Rare Beauty to the UK in the best way. Picture: Alamy
The Rare Beauty Café has hit central London
The Rare Beauty Café has hit central London. Picture: Rare Beauty/Instagram

The pop-up shop will be open for just two weeks to celebrate the UK launch of pop star's coveted make-up products, it opened on February 23.

The Rare Beauty Café is just a stone's throw away from bustling Oxford Street and is filled with everything Selenators could dream of.

Not only can fans feast on pastries, cakes and, of course, caffeine; but they can also comb through Selena's range of beauty products.

Everything from eyeshadow palettes to glossy lip balms to their unique liquid luminizers can be found in the store.

Gomez even recorded a message to be played to the patrons of the café, with fans sharing the sweet moment online.

The pop sensation said: "We have finally launched Rare Beauty in the UK. Our goal is to create make-up made to feel good and without hiding what makes you unique."

Selena continued: "Because Rare Beauty is not about being someone else but being who you are."

We want to celebrate the beauty of imperfection," the ex-Disney starlet poignantly said.

Selena Gomez opened the Rare Beauty Café on February 23
Selena Gomez opened the Rare Beauty Café on February 23. Picture: Rare Beauty/Instagram

She also took to Instagram to celebrate the launch, she wrote: "UK and Ireland, @RareBeauty has officially arrived in-store at @SpaceNK. I can’t wait for you to try the collection!!!"

Fans gushed over the aesthetic of the café, with many taking to Twitter to share the experience.

'Don’t be perfect, be Rare' seemed to be the theme of the launch as it's lettering was splashed across the café – Selena sure knows how to kick off a launch with a bang!

