Selena Gomez Says She's 'Forever In Debt' To Kidney Donor Francia Raisa

Selena Gomez praised Francia Rasia in latest appearance. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Selena Gomez has revealed that she "will never ever, ever be more in debt to a person than Francia" as she opens up about her 2017 kidney transplant.

Selena Gomez had nothing but words of adoration for Francia Raisa as she praised her friend for saving her life by donating a kidney.

In 2017, Francia underwent surgery as she became Selena's donor after the pop star had faced health complications due to her lupus diagnosis.

The 'Lose You To Love Me' singer appeared on the latest episode of the Apple TV+ docuseries, Dear..., and recounted how she will be forever grateful to her "best friend" just months after rumours whirred of a fallout between her and Francia.

"My best friend. Her name is Francia. She said, 'No, I am absolutely getting tested,'" Selena recounted the period in 2017 when her autoimmune disease was causing potentially life-threatening issues.

Selena Gomez praised Francia Raisa on Apple TV+'s Dear... Picture: Alamy

During the episode that aired on March 10, Selena said: “I will never ever, ever be more in debt to a person than Francia. The idea of someone not even second-guessing to be a donor was unbelievably overwhelming.

"And within three days, she went to get tested, and she was a match. And it was one of those moments where I felt watched over. I know I was so so so lucky," she recalled.

Selena took a moment to express her gratitude, recognising that many others who suffer from the same condition are not as fortunate. Lupus is known to cause inflammation of the kidneys, leading to a large percentage of those with the disease to battle with serious kidney complications.

"I understand that that doesn't happen for a lot of people," she explained, "and I know the outcome of some of those situations and how serious they are, so I do not take it lightly that it's happened to me that way."

Francia Raisa became Selena's kidney donor in 2017. Picture: Getty

Fans of Selena and Francia were relieved to discover that they're still good friends after they seemed to be at odds with one another in a series of social media posts in November 2022.

In the former Disney star's documentary, My Mind & Me, she called Taylor Swift her sole friend in the business and soon after Francia unfollowed Selena on Instagram, seemingly hinting at tensions between the pair.

“I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong," she said in the now-famous documentary scene.

Part of this quote was re-shared to Instagram by a news publication and Francia replied with a since-deleted cryptic comment that read: "Interesting."

Despite the speculation surrounding their friendship, Selena's statement seems to have put the rumours to rest.

