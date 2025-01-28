Selena Gomez deletes viral video crying over her people being "attacked"

Selena Gomez deletes viral video crying over her people being "attacked".

By Sam Prance

Selena Gomez has also clapped back at US Senate candidate Sam Parker for criticising the video.

Selena Gomez has deleted an emotional video in which she cries over the deportation of Mexican people in the US.

Selena Gomez is no stranger to speaking up in defence of immigrants. In 2019, she produced the Netflix documentary Living Undocumented. Selena also wrote a powerful essay for Time in which she stated: "When I see debates about immigration rage on social media, I feel afraid for those [who are undocumented]. I feel afraid for my country."

Now, Selena has posted a new video in which she breaks down over the deportation of undocumented immigrants.

Selena Gomez cries over deportations in the US

Yesterday (Jan 27), Selena Gomez took to Instagram stories to share a video of her reacting to ICE deporting Mexican people in the US. In tears, Selena said: "All my people are getting attacked. The children. I don’t understand. I'm so sorry. I wish I could do something, but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

Selena shared the video with an emoji of the Mexican flag and it immediately went viral. Many people praised Selena for speaking up in support of undocumented immigrants. However, she was also criticised by right-wing politicians and media pundits for crying over President Donald Trump's new deportation laws.

Shortly afterwards, Selena deleted her post but she shared a story writing: “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people.” Selena later deleted that post too.

Selena Gomez deletes viral video crying over her people "being attacked" in the US. Picture: @selenagomez via Instagram

One person who criticised Selena was US Senate candidate Sam Parker. He took to X/Twitter to write: "Deport Selena Gomez." and his comments immediately sparked backlash online.

Selena was quick to clap back though. In a separate Instagram story, she wrote: "Oh Mr. Parker, Mr. Parker. Thanks for the laugh and the threat."

