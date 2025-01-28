Selena Gomez deletes viral video crying over her people being "attacked"

28 January 2025, 12:41

Selena Gomez deletes viral video crying over her people being "attacked"
Selena Gomez deletes viral video crying over her people being "attacked". Picture: Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images, @selenagomez via Instagram
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Selena Gomez has also clapped back at US Senate candidate Sam Parker for criticising the video.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Selena Gomez has deleted an emotional video in which she cries over the deportation of Mexican people in the US.

Selena Gomez is no stranger to speaking up in defence of immigrants. In 2019, she produced the Netflix documentary Living Undocumented. Selena also wrote a powerful essay for Time in which she stated: "When I see debates about immigration rage on social media, I feel afraid for those [who are undocumented]. I feel afraid for my country."

Now, Selena has posted a new video in which she breaks down over the deportation of undocumented immigrants.

Selena Gomez cries over deportations in the US

Yesterday (Jan 27), Selena Gomez took to Instagram stories to share a video of her reacting to ICE deporting Mexican people in the US. In tears, Selena said: "All my people are getting attacked. The children. I don’t understand. I'm so sorry. I wish I could do something, but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

Selena shared the video with an emoji of the Mexican flag and it immediately went viral. Many people praised Selena for speaking up in support of undocumented immigrants. However, she was also criticised by right-wing politicians and media pundits for crying over President Donald Trump's new deportation laws.

Shortly afterwards, Selena deleted her post but she shared a story writing: “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people.” Selena later deleted that post too.

Selena Gomez deletes viral video crying over her people "being attacked" in the US
Selena Gomez deletes viral video crying over her people "being attacked" in the US. Picture: @selenagomez via Instagram

One person who criticised Selena was US Senate candidate Sam Parker. He took to X/Twitter to write: "Deport Selena Gomez." and his comments immediately sparked backlash online.

Selena was quick to clap back though. In a separate Instagram story, she wrote: "Oh Mr. Parker, Mr. Parker. Thanks for the laugh and the threat."

Read more Selena Gomez news here:

WATCH: Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Pérez performances

Selena Gomez & Zoe Saldaña Reveal Surprise Emilia Pérez Inspirations

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Luca Bish's sister's emotional response to him crying on Love Island All Stars

Love Island's Luca Bish's sister shares emotional response to him crying on All Stars

Love Island

Meet the MAFS Australia 2025 cast

Meet the MAFS Australia 2025 cast - All the brides and grooms revealed

TV & Film

Here's the latest on new Lady Gaga music

Lady Gaga's 7th album 'Mayhem' - Release date, tracklist, collabs and more

Gracie Abrams slams fan petition to replace Dora Jar as her support act on tour

Gracie Abrams slams fan petition to replace Dora Jar as her support act on tour

Skai Jackson welcomes first baby with boyfriend

Skai Jackson gives birth to her first child Kasai with boyfriend

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating timeline: Their relationship so far

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

We Live In Time's Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh interview each other

We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

TV & Film

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. 'The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz'

TV & Film

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

TV & Film

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

TV & Film

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery quiz

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery interview

TV & Film

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Perez performances

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Pérez performances

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits