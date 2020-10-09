Sarah Harding ‘Moves In With Her Mum’ As She Undergoes Breast Cancer Treatment

9 October 2020, 10:33

Sarah Harding is very close with her mum Marie Hardman
Sarah Harding is very close with her mum Marie Hardman. Picture: Getty

Sarah Harding is living with her mum Marie Hardman as she battles breast cancer.

Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding has reportedly moved in with her mum to give herself “the best chance” in her battle with cancer, which she was diagnosed with at the start of this year.

In August, Sarah, 38, revealed she was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer and is “fighting as hard as I possibly can.”

Girls Aloud Come Together In Support Of Sarah Harding’s Advanced Breast Cancer Diagnosis

According to the tabloids, Sarah is living with her mum Marie Hardman in Manchester as she receives intensive treatment.

Sarah Harding is battling advanced breast cancer
Sarah Harding is battling advanced breast cancer. Picture: Getty

The pop star revealed her battle with cancer in August, speaking out after fans flooded her with messages concerned she’d been quiet on social media.

She explained at the time: “There’s no easy way to say this and actually it doesn’t even feel real writing this, but here goes. Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body."

Sarah Harding revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in August
Sarah Harding revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in August. Picture: Sarah Harding/Twitter

Sarah also said her ‘amazing mum’, family and close friends have been ‘helping me through this’.

The singer wrote: “I want to say a thank you to the wonderful NHS doctors and nurses who have been and continue to be heroes. I am doing my very best to keep positive and will keep you updated here with how I’m getting on.”

