Sam Gowland Denies Chloe Ferry Split As Friends Claim They ARE Over

Sam Gowland has broken his silence about reports he and Geordie Shore co-star Chloe Ferry have split up as friends of the couple claim they've broken up and MTV producers want them to reunite before the next series.

Geordie Shore's Sam Gowland has taken to Twitter to deny he and Chloe Ferry have split up after a series of cryptic tweets had fans worried the reality couple were over, but friends of the couple have insisted they actually are over, leaving us pretty confused at the whole situation.

The 23-year-old denied he and Chloe, who now have a house and the cutest french bulldog puppy together were anything but happy, saying:

"On another note I am allowed to speak this time and to tell you that me and @Chloe_GShore are happier than ever! Always have been always will be".

On another note I am allowed to speak this time and to tell you that me and @Chloe_GShore are happier than ever! Always have been always will be ❤️ — Sam Gowland (@SamGowland123) October 24, 2018

Of corse we haven’t https://t.co/Vme88mCIAR — Chloe ferry (@Chloe_GShore) October 24, 2018

However, sources close to the pair told tabloids they had called off their year long relationship, saying: "It was Chloe to initiated the split, but no-one else is involved".

"It’s not just a lovers tiff. Everyone, including MTV, is hoping they sort it out as they’ve built lives together."

The couple appear on MTV's Geordie Shore together, which is currently between series.

Fans were initially alarmed when Chloe posted a series of tweets about having something 'perfect' that can be 'gone' so quickly and throwing shade at 'someone [who] can leave you when you're feeling so low about yourself' leading many to believe she was talking about her co-star boyfriend.

When someone can leave you when your feeling so low about your self they are not worth it!! — Chloe ferry (@Chloe_GShore) October 23, 2018

Sometimes in life you just need to take a step away and just think about your self — Chloe ferry (@Chloe_GShore) October 23, 2018

Crazy how everything can be so perfect and the next it’s all gone so quickly time for new starts in life — Chloe ferry (@Chloe_GShore) October 23, 2018

We're kind of interested to know just who Chloe was talking about if not Sam, posting the messages after a pretty tough week in which she posted Instagram stories of herself crying and begging trolls to stop making mean comments about her appearance.

