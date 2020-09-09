Exclusive

WATCH: Ruth Jones Hints At A Second Gavin & Stacey Reunion Episode

9 September 2020, 08:21

The Gavin & Stacey writer and actress hinted that we may see a second reunion episode within a decade's time.

The 2019 Christmas special of Gavin & Stacey went on to break records and score incredible viewing figures. Ruth Jones is seemingly hoping to relive that success with a second reunion episode.

While speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the star who played Vanessa 'Nessa' Jenkins in the comedy series - which she also co-wrote - said "Who knows? It took us ten years to come back. It might take us another ten if we come back."

> QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Gavin & Stacey?

Ruth Jones didn't technically confirm that she was working on another episode of Gavin & Stacey, but said that she wouldn't rule it out, as she mentioned she enjoyed writing with James Corden, who also co-wrote the critically acclaimed series.

Speaking of the Christmas special, Ruth said "It was a lovely experience. We kept it all so secret that we were writing this special because we wanted to enjoy the moment.

"We put it on [James Corden's] Twitter account saying 'We've got something to tell you', and a picture of the script. It just lifted people's spirits because it's a bit of silliness."

During the coronavirus pandemic, Ruth Jones has frequently been speaking to the host of The Late Late Show via video calls, but have not - as of yet - been writing any projects together.

> Roman Kemp's Catching Up With All Of The Stars Over On Our App

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles has shaved his moustache and no one is coping well

Harry Styles Has Shaved His Moustache & It's Every Fans' Worst Nightmare

New coronavirus laws in England ban social gatherings of more than six

People Flouting New Coronavirus Social Gathering Rules Will Face £100 Fine

Social gatherings will be limited from 30 to six people

Social Gatherings Of More Than Six People Are Set To Be Banned By Law In England

Justin Bieber Tattoo Guide 2018

Justin Bieber Tattoo Guide And Meanings

Justin Bieber

Lily Allen and David Harbour have been dating since summer 2019

David Harbour And Lily Allen's Relationship Timeline: Are They Getting Married & How Long Have They Been Together?

Features

Fans want to know what happened to Jacob Elordi and Zendaya

Have Jacob Elordi And Zendaya Split Up? What We Know So Far

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
James Arthur shut down rumours that he was beefing with Lewis Capaldi

WATCH: James Arthur Denies Feud With Lewis Capaldi

Exclusive
Billie Eilish regrets making past relationships so public

WATCH: Billie Eilish Explains Why She Keeps Her Relationships Private

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reveals her boyfriend Anwar Hadid's birthday present

Dua Lipa Reveals Her Boyfriend Anwar Hadid's Birthday Present

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

TV & Film

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters