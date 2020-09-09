Exclusive

WATCH: Ruth Jones Hints At A Second Gavin & Stacey Reunion Episode

The Gavin & Stacey writer and actress hinted that we may see a second reunion episode within a decade's time.

The 2019 Christmas special of Gavin & Stacey went on to break records and score incredible viewing figures. Ruth Jones is seemingly hoping to relive that success with a second reunion episode.

While speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the star who played Vanessa 'Nessa' Jenkins in the comedy series - which she also co-wrote - said "Who knows? It took us ten years to come back. It might take us another ten if we come back."

Ruth Jones didn't technically confirm that she was working on another episode of Gavin & Stacey, but said that she wouldn't rule it out, as she mentioned she enjoyed writing with James Corden, who also co-wrote the critically acclaimed series.

Speaking of the Christmas special, Ruth said "It was a lovely experience. We kept it all so secret that we were writing this special because we wanted to enjoy the moment.

"We put it on [James Corden's] Twitter account saying 'We've got something to tell you', and a picture of the script. It just lifted people's spirits because it's a bit of silliness."

During the coronavirus pandemic, Ruth Jones has frequently been speaking to the host of The Late Late Show via video calls, but have not - as of yet - been writing any projects together.

