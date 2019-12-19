Gavin And Stacey Christmas Special 2019: Trailer, Cast And Storyline

Gavin and Stacey has a 2019 special . Picture: Commercial

Here's everything we know about the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special.

Gavin and Stacey is returning for a Christmas special and fans cannot wait to see the pair and their whacky families come back to our screens for the holidays.

The iconic sitcom will be on BBC for the first time in nearly 10 years on Christmas Day and will be the first episode to be aired since the finale of series three in 2010.

James Corden Confirms Gavin & Stacey 2019 Christmas Special

The festive episode will see the original cast members reprise their roles, including the creators, Ruth Jones and James Corden.

Larry Lamb, who plays Mick Shipman, also recently spoke about revisiting the role for the first time in a decade, telling Loose Women: "It’s like doing your driving test every day. It’s so intense. It’s a bit scary."

"That was [Ruth and James’] problem [when writing]," Larry added, "How good has this got to be? How daring can we go? The momentum [from the previous run] has got to be carried on."

This comes after Ruth revealed the idea nearly got scrapped after struggling to write the script.

She recently told an audience in Cardiff: "We weren’t match fit anymore, where before we’d written series after series, three series’ in a row. And you know James and I hadn’t spent that much time together. We’d seen each other and spoken together, but we hadn’t sat down and written for a long time.

"So there was a lot at stake. ‘We got to halfway through the week… and we hadn’t even got to halfway through the first part of the story. So there’s a lot of rewriting, reshuffling, discussing."

The show first aired in 2007 and continued for three seasons, so fans are hyped for a revamped comeback!

One tweeted: "Anyone else not bothered for Christmas but just hyped for Gavin and Stacey?"

"The Gavin and Stacey Christmas special just justifies watching all the old episodes again and I love that," another added.

Gavin and Stacey will return for their festive special at 8:30pm on Christmas Day on BBC One.

