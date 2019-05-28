James Corden Confirms Gavin & Stacey 2019 Christmas Special

James Corden confirms a 2019 Christmas special of Gavin & Stacey. Picture: Twitter

James Corden confirmed a Christmas special of Gavin & Stacey set for release on Christmas Day 2019, following a nine-year-gap.

After Gavin & Stacey finished in January 2010, James Corden confirmed he and co-writer, Ruth Jones, were bringing back the show for a second Christmas Special in 2019.

Writing to his 10.5 million Twitter followers, the host of The Late Late Show said "Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while... We’re excited to share it with you," while sharing a photograph of the screenplay.

> James Corden Got The Surprise Of His Life With A Sweet Reunion In The Back Of A Cab With Roman Kemp!

He confirmed that it will air on Christmas Day this year, and recently said that as they've been speaking about what their characters would be up to today; "And so in secret we took the plunge and wrote this one hour special.

"We’ve loved revisiting Barry and Essex again and bringing the characters back together has been a joy," continued the star who rose to fame playing Smithy. "We’re so excited to get the chance to work with our fabulous cast and crew once more and to give fans of the show a festive treat this Christmas."

Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while... We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day ⁦@BBCOne⁩ #GavinandStacey pic.twitter.com/gTRa3cp90t — James Corden (@JKCorden) May 28, 2019

The sitcom Gavin & Stacey first aired on 13 May 2007 and its first Christmas Special was shown on Christmas Eve 2008.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip