QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Gavin & Stacey?

Take this quiz to test your Gavin & Stacey knowledge. Picture: Facebook

Everyone's beyond obsessed with Gavin & Stacey, but are you really a fan of the show? Test your knowledge now.

Gavin & Stacey warmed the nation's hearts when it first aired in 2007, and ever since the 2019 Christmas Special, we're still as hooked as ever.

From the moment Stacey first rang Gavin, to the iconic surprise birthday party for Gwen, Gavin & Stacey has had some iconic moments... But how iconic were they to you?

Take our quiz to prove your knowledge about one of the best sitcoms of all time...