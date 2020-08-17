Rihanna Trolls Fans With Hilarious Comment After Lookalike Goes Viral On TikTok

Rihanna responded to the video of her doppelgänger. Picture: PA/TikTok

Rihanna left a comment on a video of her lookalike addressing her upcoming album R9.

Rihanna has been delaying her new album R9 for the longest time and following endless questions from fans, she has now taken her turn to troll her fans back.

It all started when a TikTok video went viral online of a girl who is literally the spitting image of the ‘Work’ singer, and Riri took to the comments to address her new record in the funniest way.

News outlet, The Shaderoom, posted the clip of the lookalike, when the Bajan star commented, writing: “Where the album sis? #R9 [sic].”

Fans immediately rushed to the comments, laughing off the joke, with one penning: “[crying emojis] whyyyy u do this [sic].”

Rihanna fans mistook the TikTok star for the 'Diamonds' singer. Picture: TikTok

Riri left a hilarious comment on the viral clip. Picture: Instagram

"I CANNOT STAND YOU [crying emoji],” added another.

“Girl I love Rihanna,” shared a third.

Fans of the 31-year-old will know how much Riri’s Navy flood her social media posts asking where the album is, and it wasn't long before the tables turned!

However, this isn’t the first time a lookalike of the ‘Wild Thoughts’ songstress has gone viral.

The viral social media star has done a number of videos as Rihanna. Picture: TikTok

I’m screaming at the fact that Rihanna is trending all because people thought @AllyiahsFace was Rihanna. 😭 https://t.co/hqRjPX8phc — jovianne ♡ (@bonjovianne) June 24, 2020

A photo of an Instagram model named Allyiah’s Face popped off on Twitter back in June after she shocked fans into thinking she was the Fenty Beauty star.

The tweet that went viral showed a snap of the social media star, with the caption: "Rihanna out here looking dumb thick, while I’m here just plain dumb [crying emoji].”

However, Allyiah responded to being compared to the hitmaker, writing: "I…. I can’t believe I’m being coined as thick Rihanna I - I mean hello, ego boosted thank you.. but oh my god [sic].”

