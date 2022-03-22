Rihanna Sparks Engagement Rumours After Showcasing Huge Diamond Ring

22 March 2022, 15:18

Is Rihanna engaged to A$AP Rocky?
Is Rihanna engaged to A$AP Rocky?
Rihanna was spotted rocking a huge diamond ring and now fans have speculated if she’s engaged to her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna has sparked rumours she’s engaged to boyfriend A$AP Rocky after wearing a stunning diamond ring during a recent outing.

The pregnant songstress, who’s expecting her first baby with her rapper beau, was out and about shopping for her bundle of joy when she was spotted wearing the huge rock on her ring finger.

But is Riri engaged? Fans began theorising after photos of the ‘ANTI’ singer emerged with the sparkler on her finger.

Rihanna has sparked engagement rumours with A$AP Rocky
Rihanna has sparked engagement rumours with A$AP Rocky

The ring is said to be a Sloan Solitaire ring designed by Briony Raymond.

Riri and A$AP’s romance has been going from strength to strength since they began dating at the end of 2020.

They've been inseparable ever since from red carpet events to cosy date nights.

Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky engaged?
Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky engaged?
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky sparked rumours they're engaged
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky sparked rumours they're engaged.

Following the pregnancy announcement in January, the A-listers have been the most loved-up couple around at a string of events in recent months, including Fenty Beauty launches and Fashion Week parties.

Riri tends to keep big portions of her private life lowkey, so we’re sure the ‘Umbrella’ star will let fans know about the potential engagement when she’s ready!

For now, the couple are preparing to be first-time parents, with Rih even dropping the biggest clue last week that she’s expecting a baby girl after picking up an adorable dress while shopping.

Of course, nothing has been confirmed yet by the singer herself.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

