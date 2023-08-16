Has Rihanna Given Birth And Does She Have A Daughter?

Rihanna shows off new Savage X Fenty lingerie

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Capital FM

Reports have emerged that Rihanna has given birth to her second baby with A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy back in February and fans have been eagerly awaiting news of her birth in recent weeks.

The international singing sensation-turned entrepreneur had been papped on multiple date nights in the lead-up to her due date, showcasing her blossoming baby bump.

But Rihanna hasn’t been pictured in a while so it could be a sure sign she’s given birth to her second baby.

As the internet awaits updates on news of Rihanna’s adorable family, here’s what we know so far about her second baby.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have reportedly welcomed their second baby. Picture: Getty

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have apparently welcomed a baby girl to join their brood. Picture: A$AP Rocky/Instagram

Has Rihanna had her second baby?

It’s been reported RiRi’s welcomed a baby girl, however she and A$AP haven’t yet confirmed the news.

Online publication MediaTakeOut reported on 9th August that Rihanna and A$AP have welcomed their second baby and are ‘resting, recovering and bonding’ at their LA home.

This news hasn’t been confirmed by Rihanna herself or even her team just yet.

Does Rihanna have a baby girl?

It’s been reported Rihanna has welcomed a baby girl, but again this hasn’t been confirmed by the couple. However, the star was pictured shopping in the baby girl section of a store in recent months.

Fans are adamant the couple’s second baby is a girl after A$AP posted a string of pictures and videos on Father’s Day this year, one of which included a clip of him brushing his teeth with pink toothpaste, wearing a pink shower cap.

She and A$AP are already parents to a baby boy named Rza, who was born in May 2022.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are already parents to a baby boy. Picture: Getty

What is Rihanna’s second baby called?

It’s not known yet what Rihanna’s second baby is called, as the new mum is yet to even confirm her newborn’s arrival.

Riri didn’t confirm the name of her son for a few months until after he was born, so she’ll likely wait some time again before sharing any details about her second born.

A$AP confirmed Rza’s name on his first birthday on 13th May, so it could be that they do the same for their second tot.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.