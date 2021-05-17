QUIZ: Only Devoted Little Mix Fans Will Match 100% In Our Quotes Test

17 May 2021, 16:24

How well do you know Little Mix's sayings and quotes?
How well do you know Little Mix's sayings and quotes? Picture: Getty

You know Little Mix, but do you know some of their most iconic and hilarious quotes?

Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards are all round inspirations.

From their empowering feminist stance to their natural humble selves, there’s a reason Little Mix are a trio to look up to.

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Has Her Very Own Cocktail Bar - Here's The Lowdown

But can you remember who’s said what when it comes to the girls’ most powerful, unforgettable and sometimes hilarious quotes?

Find out now with our quiz…

