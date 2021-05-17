QUIZ: Only Devoted Little Mix Fans Will Match 100% In Our Quotes Test
17 May 2021, 16:24
You know Little Mix, but do you know some of their most iconic and hilarious quotes?
Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards are all round inspirations.
From their empowering feminist stance to their natural humble selves, there’s a reason Little Mix are a trio to look up to.
Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Has Her Very Own Cocktail Bar - Here's The Lowdown
But can you remember who’s said what when it comes to the girls’ most powerful, unforgettable and sometimes hilarious quotes?
Find out now with our quiz…
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital