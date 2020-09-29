Pregnant Dani Dyer Shows Fans Inside Baby’s Seriously Organised Nursery

29 September 2020, 14:39

Dani Dyer is pregnant with her first baby
Dani Dyer is pregnant with her first baby. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

Dani Dyer and boyfriend Sammy Kimmence are getting their house ready for their new baby.

Dani Dyer is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Sammy Kimmence and as the little one’s due date draws closer the former Love Island star is getting the nursery well-stocked with heaps of essentials.

The 24-year-old gave a glimpse inside her baby’s room in an Instagram stories uploaded after telling her 3.3 million followers about her bizarre dreams since falling pregnant.

Love Island's Molly Mae Hague Accused Of 'Photoshopping Chin' In Instagram Snap

After recalling one particular nightmare about a woman ‘dressed like Mary Poppins staring at her’, Dani showed fans a glimpse of her baby’s nursery complete with labelled buckets and refillable bottles.

Dani Dyer has prepared her baby's nursery
Dani Dyer has prepared her baby's nursery. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

With storage containers labelled with things like ‘muslins’, ‘nappies’, ‘dummies’ and ‘baby first aid’, Dani’s nursery is well-equipped for their bundle of joy.

She’s also got smaller containers on the shelves for items such as cotton wool and baby nail care tools.

Dani has been saving her ‘baby bits’ updates to Instagram stories, revealing over the past few weeks all the adorable clothes she’s got for the newborn.

Dani Dyer and boyfriend Sammy Kimmence announced their baby news in July
Dani Dyer and boyfriend Sammy Kimmence announced their baby news in July. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram
Dani Dyer has plenty of storage for her baby essentials
Dani Dyer has plenty of storage for her baby essentials. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram
Dani Dyer has a storage unit filled with boxes ready for her baby's arrival
Dani Dyer has a storage unit filled with boxes ready for her baby's arrival. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

The couple also bought a toy box with ‘baby Kimmence’ etched into the wood, ready for their son or daughter’s arrival.

Dani is yet to reveal whether she’s expecting a baby boy or girl, but had fans convinced she’d slipped up after referring to her unborn child as a ‘he’.

However, the reality TV star said sometimes ‘he’ or ‘she’ ‘just comes out’ before promising she’d tell her fans if she knew herself.

