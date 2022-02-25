The Real Reason Pete Davidson Quit Instagram Amid Kanye West Drama

25 February 2022, 16:17

Pete Davidson left Instagram a week after signing up to the app
Pete Davidson left Instagram a week after signing up to the app. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Pete Davidson quit Instagram just days after joining the app, with his followers thinking he left because of the comments Kanye West was making about him, including referring to him as ‘Skete’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pete Davidson had good reason to quit Instagram a week after joining, despite Kanye West saying he ‘ran Skete' – a nickname with an expletive meaning –'off the gram.'

Ye’s been making comments about ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend for a couple of weeks as he begs her to ‘reunite their family’, and after Pete closed his account it was reported he didn’t leave just because of Ye’s very public social media attacks on him.

Kim Kardashian Moves Forward With Divorce After Kanye’s Instagram Posts Caused ‘Emotional Distress’

Page Six claimed Saturday Night Live star Pete deleted the app because he was inundated with too many messages, both positive and negative.

Kim Kardashian has asked the court to finalise her divorce from Kanye West
Kim Kardashian has asked the court to finalise her divorce from Kanye West. Picture: Getty
Pete Davidson deleted Instagram after Kanye West's multiple social media digs at him
Pete Davidson deleted Instagram after Kanye West's multiple social media digs at him. Picture: Getty

Their source said: “Pete deleted his IG because immediately after his first post he started receiving a flood of messages, both positive and negative, reminding him why he didn’t want social media to begin with.

“[Pete] is in the middle of several big film projects and wants to continue to stay very focused on his work and the positive things happening in his life. Kanye didn’t drive Pete off social media.”

Despite that, Ye couldn’t help but post a screenshot of Pete’s removed profile, saying: “Ran Skete off the gram Tell your mother I changed your name for life.”

Kanye’s also taken aim at Pete in some lyrics in his new music on album ‘Donda 2’, including one track called ’Security’ in which Ye raps: “Nevеr take the family picture off thе fridge/Never stand between a man and his kids/Y'all ain't got enough security for this/Y'all ain't got enough security for this/I put your security at risk/I make your security acquit/Like, ‘We don't get paid enough for this."

Ye said he 'ran Skete off the gram'
Ye said he 'ran Skete off the gram'. Picture: Kanye West/Instagram
Pete Davidson started dating Kim Kardashian in November 2021
Pete Davidson started dating Kim Kardashian in November 2021. Picture: Instagram

Kim has previously begged ex-husband Kanye to stop publicly sharing his hate for Pete, as it was putting his safety at risk. She’s now urging the court to put her divorce from Kanye into motion, with papers obtained by TMZ revealing she wrote: “I very much desire to be divorced.”

She revealed to the judge that she had hoped for their family matters to remain private, which has not been possible with Kanye’s recent antics on social media.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Will there be a One Direction reunion in 2022?

Will One Direction Get Back Together In 2022?

Is Joshua Bassett's new song 'Doppelganger' about Olivia Rodrigo?

Joshua Bassett Seemingly Sings About Ex Olivia Rodrigo In New Song ‘Doppelgänger’ Lyrics

Maralee Nichols explained why Tristan Thompson isn't listed as their baby's father on the birth certificate

Maralee Nichols Explains Why Tristan Thompson Isn’t Listed On Their Baby's Birth Certificate
Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted on a romantic date night

Tom Holland And Zendaya Look So In Love During Their Whirlwind Trip To Italy

Kim Kardashian pushed forward with her divorce

Kim Kardashian Moves Forward With Divorce After Kanye’s Instagram Posts Caused ‘Emotional Distress’
Exclusive
Joe Jonas spilled on Sophie Turner's birthday celebrations

WATCH: Joe Jonas Spills On Wife Sophie Turner’s Birthday Celebrations

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star