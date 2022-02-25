The Real Reason Pete Davidson Quit Instagram Amid Kanye West Drama

Pete Davidson left Instagram a week after signing up to the app. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Pete Davidson quit Instagram just days after joining the app, with his followers thinking he left because of the comments Kanye West was making about him, including referring to him as ‘Skete’.

Pete Davidson had good reason to quit Instagram a week after joining, despite Kanye West saying he ‘ran Skete' – a nickname with an expletive meaning –'off the gram.'

Ye’s been making comments about ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend for a couple of weeks as he begs her to ‘reunite their family’, and after Pete closed his account it was reported he didn’t leave just because of Ye’s very public social media attacks on him.

Page Six claimed Saturday Night Live star Pete deleted the app because he was inundated with too many messages, both positive and negative.

Kim Kardashian has asked the court to finalise her divorce from Kanye West. Picture: Getty

Pete Davidson deleted Instagram after Kanye West's multiple social media digs at him. Picture: Getty

Their source said: “Pete deleted his IG because immediately after his first post he started receiving a flood of messages, both positive and negative, reminding him why he didn’t want social media to begin with.

“[Pete] is in the middle of several big film projects and wants to continue to stay very focused on his work and the positive things happening in his life. Kanye didn’t drive Pete off social media.”

Despite that, Ye couldn’t help but post a screenshot of Pete’s removed profile, saying: “Ran Skete off the gram Tell your mother I changed your name for life.”

Kanye’s also taken aim at Pete in some lyrics in his new music on album ‘Donda 2’, including one track called ’Security’ in which Ye raps: “Nevеr take the family picture off thе fridge/Never stand between a man and his kids/Y'all ain't got enough security for this/Y'all ain't got enough security for this/I put your security at risk/I make your security acquit/Like, ‘We don't get paid enough for this."

Ye said he 'ran Skete off the gram'. Picture: Kanye West/Instagram

Pete Davidson started dating Kim Kardashian in November 2021. Picture: Instagram

Kim has previously begged ex-husband Kanye to stop publicly sharing his hate for Pete, as it was putting his safety at risk. She’s now urging the court to put her divorce from Kanye into motion, with papers obtained by TMZ revealing she wrote: “I very much desire to be divorced.”

She revealed to the judge that she had hoped for their family matters to remain private, which has not been possible with Kanye’s recent antics on social media.

