Perrie Edwards Glows In Behind The Scenes Throwback To Pregnancy Shoot

Perrie Edwards wowed on Instagram in throwback photos from her stunning pregnancy "shoot of dreams"!

Perrie Edwards gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of her dreamy pregnancy photoshoot, revealing that she gave birth to baby Axel just days after the production.

The Little Mix star posted a slew of stories to Instagram thanking her team for pulling off the elaborate shoot, calling it a "magical day".

Perrie and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, both 28, welcomed their bundle of joy in August, just one week after her bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock welcomed twins.

Perrie Edwards gave fans a detailed overview of her pregnancy "shoot of dreams". Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Perrie Edwards stunned in the glamorous photo shoot. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

The 'Love (Sweet Love)' singer first posted her beautiful baby bump photos in summer, but she has now shared a sneak peek of the BTS action to her 14 million Instagram followers.

Perrie explained in her posts why it has taken her so long to share the snaps, writing: "Taking this long car drive as an opportunity to thank everyone involved in this shoot.

"The shoot of dreams," she gushed.

The pop sensation continued: "Axel entered the world so soon after this I never got the chance to share the behind the scenes of this magical day."

Perrie shared snaps from the "magical day". Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

The Little Mix star gave fans a sneak peek into the shoot. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Perrie thanked her team for the baby bump photos. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

She shared an eclectic mix of pictures from the shoot, which took place in the sprawling countryside surrounding her Surrey home with Alex.

Perrie wore a selection of captivating looks, she donned everything from a denim jacket to a silk dress to even posing in a pool!

The star had nothing but words of adoration for the team that helped capture her vision – and the photos are undeniably gorgeous!

