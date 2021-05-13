Perrie Edwards Receives Sweet Note From Spice Girls’ Geri Horner After Little Mix's Shoutout

13 May 2021, 13:14 | Updated: 13 May 2021, 13:18

Little Mix received a sweet note from Geri Horner
Little Mix received a sweet note from Geri Horner. Picture: Getty
Perrie Edwards received a thank you from an actual Spice Girl after Little Mix dedicated their award to fellow girl groups.

Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have been inundated with gifts and congratulatory messages since Tuesday night, where they dedicated Little Mix's BRIT to every iconic girl band.

And on Wednesday Perrie received a note and flowers from none other than pop star of legendary status Geri Horner, aka Ginger Spice.

Everything Little Mix Has Said About New Songs In 2021

She also left her a note, reading: “Dear Perrie, congratulations and thank you for the shout out. Love, Geri (Spice Girls).”

Geri Horner thanked Little Mix for their shoutout
Geri Horner thanked Little Mix for their shoutout. Picture: Getty

Perrie said her home was starting to look like a florist after receiving gifts congratulating her on her baby news with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, as well as of course Little Mix’s big win at the BRITs where they scooped British Group – the first female band to ever do so.

The trio dedicated their gong to the Spice Girls, Sugababes, All Saints, Girls Aloud and every other female band who didn’t get the same recognition during their own height of fame.

Spice Girls tweeted the girls after their speech, writing: “Congratulations @LittleMix doing it for the girls!”

Little Mix received flowers from the girl bands they dedicated their award to
Little Mix received flowers from the girl bands they dedicated their award to. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram
Little Mix dedicated their British Group award to all female groups
Little Mix dedicated their British Group award to all female groups. Picture: Getty

Sugababes also tweeted: “Thank you @LittleMix this win is so deserved queens, congratulations!”

Girls Aloud’s Nicola Roberts also reached out to say how proud she was.

Former bandmate Jesy Nelson made sure to publicly acknowledge the group's success, posting an Instagram Stories snap of Leigh-Anne, Jade and Perrie on the red carpet with a string of clapping emojis.

