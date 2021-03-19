Perrie Edwards' Shares Lockdown Antics With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain As She Returns To Instagram

By Capital FM

After Christmas Perrie Edwards went silent on Instagram, but the Little Mix star is back online – and we are loving her updates.

Perrie Edwards returned to Instagram on Friday after almost a three-month silence on the app due to “zero content in lockdown 3”.

Perrie Edwards Shares Throwback Pics Of School Musical Months Before Joining Little Mix

Filling fans in on how she and boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Little Mix star Perrie posted a series of photos and clips of her chilling at home as well as some envy-inducing holiday throwbacks.

Perrie Edwards stayed quiet on instagram for a few months. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

“Lockdown 3 has provided zero content, so here’s some random s**t,” she wrote alongside her uploads.

As well as a bikini selfie Perrie also posted a clip of herself in the studio and some adorable snaps of her beloved puppies Hatchi and Travis.

She also uploaded a video of her leading Travis through an obstacle course she and boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made to kill some lockdown hours at home.

Little Mix are returning with new music soon. Picture: Getty

Perrie and Little Mix are thought to be weeks away from sharing new music and a new music video with fans.

After bandmate Jesy Nelson left the group in December, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie seemingly got back in the studio as a trio.

Perrie teased during a fan Q&A that they had some newness on route, but when that will be remains to be announced!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital