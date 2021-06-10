Perrie Edwards Shows Growing Baby Bump In Glowing Snap

Perrie Edwards posts a beautiful pic of her growing bump. Picture: Getty/PA

Pregnant Perrie Edwards treated her fans to a gorgeous sunshine snap of her growing baby bump.

On Wednesday, Perrie Edwards shared a glimpse of her baby bump as she posted a cute picture to her Instagram page.

The Little Mix member announced in May that she was expecting her first child with footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – Mixers were delighted by all the baby mania news!

The hit-maker drank up the sunshine in the summery snap, beaming as she donned a blue bikini.

Perrie Edwards look radiant in pregnant summer snap. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

The vocal powerhouse posed playfully in a garden mirror and she looked absolutely radiant!

She captioned the stunning photo: “Growingggg”, and capped it off with a sun emoji of course!

Comments soon flooded in complimenting the expectant mum, her 27-year-old Beau was also quick to post heart-eye emojis in the comment section.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards announced that they were expecting in May. Picture: PA Images

Perrie Edwards is glowing from within in the adorable photos. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Mixers have been eagerly awaiting more pregnancy news and photos from the songstress, her 12.1 million followers have indeed been treated with the recent slew of snapshots.

The 'Heartbreak Anthem' singer is undoubtedly gleaming in the adorable pics!

