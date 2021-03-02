Paul Mescal Rumoured To Join Harry Styles And Emma Corrin In My Policeman Cast

Rumours have been flying about that Paul Mescal could join the My Policeman cast. Picture: Getty/PA

There’s some speculation about whether Normal People’s Paul Mescal will be joining the cast of My Policeman alongside Harry Styles and Emma Corrin.

The casting for My Policeman is seemingly getting hotter after rumours emerged that Paul Mescal could be the latest star to join the cast for the film, alongside Harry Styles and Emma Corrin.

Set in the 1950s, the movie adaptation of the book of the same name follows the love story of Marion and Tom - played by The Crown’s Emma and Haz, before Tom falls in love with a man named Patrick, becoming a love affair that would’ve been considered unacceptable in that era.

If Normal People’s Paul is cast, the rumours have pointed to him playing the role of Patrick, as he would star alongside Harry in the love affair.

Although this is yet to be confirmed by official sources, a page on Twitter - @filmcrave - sparked rumours after saying: “Amazon is rumoured to be interested in casting Paul Mescal as the third lead in the upcoming ‘My Policeman’ starring Harry Styles and Emma Corrin.”

Amazon is rumored to be interested in casting Paul Mescal as the third lead in the upcoming adaptation of 'My Policeman' starring Harry Styles and Emma Corrin.



Nothing has been confirmed as of yet. pic.twitter.com/ECfa1ZX8Hx — FILM CRAVE (@fiImcrave) March 1, 2021

“Nothing has been confirmed as of yet,” they added.

It wasn’t long before fans took to the comments to share their thoughts, with many people praising for the potential casting.

One person wrote: “There are too many good new actors this year that are breaking it and Paul is one of them, if he gets to do this, I’m really happy that he works with Harry and Emma on this project.”

Paul Mescal is most widely known for his role in Normal People. Picture: Getty

Fans shared their thoughts on Paul Mescal potentially joining the cast of My Policeman. Picture: Twitter

Harry followed actor Paul Mescal on instagram pic.twitter.com/eCiLdR3xRT — Harry Styles Updates. (@TheHarryNews) May 17, 2020

“YES PLEASE GOD,” shared another.

Although many people were all for seeing Paul take on the role of Patrick, some were quick to suggest other actors they’d like to see play the part.

Some suggestions included Robert Pattison, Aaron Taylor Johnson and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Although nothing has been confirmed as of yet, Harry does follow Paul on Instagram, so at least they're already acquainted with each other if the Irish star does join the cast!

