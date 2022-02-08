Billie Eilish Leads Oscar Nominations 2022 For 'No Time To Die'

Billie Eilish is leading the Oscar nominations 2022. Picture: Billie Eilish/Alamy

Billie Eilish has been nominated for her first Oscar!

The full list of 2022 Oscar nominations has been announced and some huge stars are up for an award including ‘Happier Than Ever’ songstress Billie Eilish.

The 20-year-old hitmaker has been nominated for her first Oscar for ‘Best Original Song’ with ‘No Time To Die’.

The track, which saw Billie become the youngest-ever singer to write and perform a song for a James Bond movie, is up for the prestigious award against some other huge motion picture songs.

Billie Eilish has been nominated for an Oscar. Picture: Alamy

Billie Eilish is nominated for 'Best Original Song' at the Oscars. Picture: @billieeilish/Instagram

The nominees for ‘Best Original Song’ at the 2022 Oscars are:

‘Be Alive’ — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)

‘Dos Oruguitas’ — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

‘Down to Joy’ — Van Morrison (Belfast)

‘No Time to Die’ — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)

‘Somehow You Do’ — Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

This won’t be the first time Billie has been nominated for a huge award after she took home the Golden Globe for 'Best Original Song' earlier this year.

Billie Eilish's 'No Time To Die' is up for an Oscar. Picture: Alamy

Some huge names have been nominated for ‘Best Picture’ at this year’s Oscars, including Dune, starring Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, as well as Disney’s West Side Story.

The ceremony for the Oscars 2022 is set to take place on March 27 in Hollywood, California.

