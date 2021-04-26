The Cast Of West Side Story Remake: From Ansel Elgort And Rachel Zegler To Ariana DeBose

26 April 2021, 17:37

By Kathryn Knight

West Side Story has been given a remake and the 2021 film is one of the most highly-anticipated movies of the year.

The Steven Spielberg remake of the musical classic West Side Story has been given a revamp, starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler.

The cast boasts a string of rising stars as well as the original Anita Palacio actress, Rita Moreno, who starred in the 1961 movie and has loaned her vocals to the soundtrack.

Are Ansel Elgort & Girlfriend Violetta Komyshan Still Together?

So, who is in the cast of the West Side Story remake? Here are the actors playing the iconic characters…

West Side Story has been given a 2021 revamp
West Side Story has been given a 2021 revamp. Picture: Rachel Zegler/Instagram
Ariana DeBose plays Anita in the West Side Story remake
Ariana DeBose plays Anita in the West Side Story remake. Picture: Getty

The cast of West Side Story

  • Tony is played by Ansel Elgort
  • Maria is played by Rachel Zegler
  • Anita is played by Ariana DeBose
  • Bernado is played by David Alvarez
  • Valentina is played by Rita Moreno
  • Riff is played by Mike Faist
  • Abe is played by Curtiss Cook
  • Office Krupke is played by Brian D’Arcy James
  • Lietenant Schrank is played by Corey Still
  • Anybodys is played by Ezra Menas
  • Mouthpiece is played by Ben Cook
  • Action is played by Sean Harrison James
  • Baby John is played by Patrick Higgins
  • Graziella is played by Paloma Garcia Lee
  • Velma is played by Maddie Ziegler
Rita Moreno starred in the original West Side Story
Rita Moreno starred in the original West Side Story. Picture: Getty

West Side Story’s remake is set for release in December this year, a retelling of Romeo and Juliet that sees Tony and Maria fall in love as a feud between their respective rival gangs, the Jets and the Sharks, breaks out.

The trailer is filled with dance scenes and action-packed moments from the film, with 1961’s version given a vibrant update.

