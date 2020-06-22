Are Ansel Elgort & Girlfriend Violetta Komyshan Still Together?

Ansel Elgort and his high school girlfriend Violetta Komyshan. Picture: Getty Images

Ansel Elgort has been in a long term relationship with his high school sweetheart, Violetta Komyshan, so who is she and are they still together?

Baby Driver actor Ansel Elgort has been in a relationship with his high school sweetheart, Violetta Komyshan, for almost a decade, and although the couple briefly split in 2014, the pair quickly reconciled and often post sweet snaps of each other on Instagram.

So, are they still together, and what does Violetta do for a living?

Violetta is a professional ballet dancer, having trained at the American Ballet Theatre and is currently a member of the dance company, Ballet Next and is 23-years-old.

She attended LaGuardia high school as a dance major, which is where she met Ansel, with the pair getting together in 2012.

The pair splitting briefly in 2014 due to his hectic work schedule, but after he realised 'love' was missing from his life, they got back together in 2015.

The couple have become more open about their relationship in recent years, even attending events and walking the red carpet together, from the Golden Globes and Tribeca Film Festival to high end fashion shows including Tom Ford and Prada.

Violetta has an impressive 1 million followers on Instagram, where she often posts snaps travelling the world or showing off her impressive ballet skills, and is even pals big Vlogging star, David Dobrik!

Ansel has faced sexual assault allegations from someone he was involved with six years ago, which he was strongly denied.

Whether he and Violetta were in a relationship at the time, it is unknown, and she has not commented on the allegations.

