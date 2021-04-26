Zendaya Rules The Red Carpet At The Oscars In £4 Million Worth Of Diamonds

26 April 2021, 10:33

Zendaya wore a Valentino gown to the 2021 Oscars
Zendaya wore a Valentino gown to the 2021 Oscars. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Zendaya’s Oscars dress was a red carpet dream come true.

Zendaya’s arrival at the 2021 Oscars was the red carpet entrance all those in Hollywood dream of making.

With the wind billowing perfectly through her mermaid hair and floating gown, Zendaya won the ceremony without even being nominated.

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Friendship Timeline: From Spider-Man Co-stars To Dating Rumours

The 24-year-old wore a Valentino gown in custom yellow to present at the ceremony, with over $6 million (£4.3m) worth of diamonds.

Zendaya looked sensational on the red carpet at the Oscars
Zendaya looked sensational on the red carpet at the Oscars. Picture: Getty

The strapless dress featured a dramatic cut out, ensuring all eyes were on her Bulgari necklace.

She also wore a 30-carat yellow diamond ring from the brand, an emerald-cut diamond ring and pear-cut yellow diamond earrings to match.

Her stylist Law Roach called her ensemble a “neon dream” over on Instagram and we couldn’t have summarised the look better ourselves.

Zendaya wore £4 million worth of diamonds
Zendaya wore £4 million worth of diamonds. Picture: Getty

Zendaya has never had a controversial red carpet moment, bringing Hollywood glamour to the stage every single time.

Remember when she became an IRL Cinderella at the 2019 MET Gala? An icon.

