One Direction’s Most Played Song In UK Revealed

Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson are celebrating their 10-year anniversary. Picture: PA images

One Direction’s most played song in the UK has been revealed.

One Direction are celebrating their 10-year anniversary! That’s right, it’s been a whole decade since Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson were formed on The X Factor. How could we ever forget those auditions?!

But what is the most played One Direction song in the UK?

One Direction's most played song in the UK has been revealed. Picture: PA images

Let’s take a look…

What is One Direction’s most played track in the UK?

1D’s debut single, ‘What Makes You Beautiful,’ is the most played track ever in the UK, according to data from PPL.

The song was a huge hit for the boys and even won the BRIT Award for Best British Single in 2012.

It also went platinum in eleven countries outside of the UK.

The second most played One Direction song in the UK is ‘Story Of My Life’ and the third is ‘History’.

Here is the top 10:

1. ‘What Makes You Beautiful’

2. ‘Story Of My Life’

3. ‘History’

4. ‘Steal My Girl’

5. ‘Live While We’re Young’

6. ‘Kiss You’

7. ‘Best Song Ever’

8. ‘Perfect’

9. ‘Drag Me Down’

10. ‘Little Things’

BRB, off to listen to them all on repeat for the rest of the day and forever.

