One Direction’s Most Played Song In UK Revealed

23 July 2020, 00:05 | Updated: 23 July 2020, 00:06

Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson are celebrating their 10-year anniversary.
Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson are celebrating their 10-year anniversary. Picture: PA images

One Direction’s most played song in the UK has been revealed.

One Direction are celebrating their 10-year anniversary! That’s right, it’s been a whole decade since Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson were formed on The X Factor. How could we ever forget those auditions?!

But what is the most played One Direction song in the UK?

One Direction Just Tweeted For The First Time In Two Years As They Gear Up For Ten Year Anniversary

One Direction's most played song in the UK has been revealed.
One Direction's most played song in the UK has been revealed. Picture: PA images

Let’s take a look…

What is One Direction’s most played track in the UK?

1D’s debut single, ‘What Makes You Beautiful,’ is the most played track ever in the UK, according to data from PPL.

The song was a huge hit for the boys and even won the BRIT Award for Best British Single in 2012.

It also went platinum in eleven countries outside of the UK.

The second most played One Direction song in the UK is ‘Story Of My Life’ and the third is ‘History’.

Here is the top 10:

1. ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ 

2. ‘Story Of My Life’ 

3. ‘History’ 

4. ‘Steal My Girl’ 

5. ‘Live While We’re Young’ 

6. ‘Kiss You’ 

7. ‘Best Song Ever’ 

8. ‘Perfect’ 

9. ‘Drag Me Down’ 

10. ‘Little Things’ 

BRB, off to listen to them all on repeat for the rest of the day and forever.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Zayn Malik and Harry Styles met each other before 1D formed in 2010

One Direction Fans Reminisce About When Harry Styles Met Zayn Malik In X Factor Line Before Band Formed
One Direction last dropped music in 2015

Are One Direction Releasing New Music Ahead Of 10-Year Anniversary Reunion?

One Direction

One Direction has released five studio albums

One Direction: All Albums In Order Of Release

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Each of the One Direction lads have mansions in the UK

The One Direction Stars’ Homes: Inside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, And Louis Tomlinson’s Houses

One Direction

Here's a list of all the One Direction songs across their five albums

One Direction: All Their Songs In Alphabetical Order

One Direction

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Katy Perry found out she's related to Taylor Swift

WATCH: Katy Perry Finds Out She's Taylor Swift's Cousin

Music

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film