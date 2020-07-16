One Direction Fans' Predictions For The Boys' 10-Year Anniversary

16 July 2020, 15:56

One Direction fans have their own predictions for the boys' 10-year anniversary
One Direction fans have their own predictions for the boys' 10-year anniversary. Picture: PA / Twitter

One Direction fans remain hopeful for some sort of reunion between the boys on their 10-year anniversary.

One Direction is launching a special website on their 10th anniversary, with never-before-seen content and a special celebration video from Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.

The long-awaited announcement naturally sent fans wild, despite each of the stars yet to address the website themselves, but Directioners remain hopeful there will be some sort of reunion between the foursome.

One Direction 10-Year Anniversary Plans Confirmed For July 23

One fan predicted there will be at least a reunion video, given the fact the boys can’t really properly meet up in the current climate.

One Direction were formed in 2010
One Direction were formed in 2010. Picture: PA

“I still hope One Direction will come back, even if it’s just for a few minutes,” one person tweeted.

"Patiently waiting for July 23... Dare I say some sort of reunion announcement? wrote a second.

Many are also predicting the boys will surprise us with new music, after their list of un-released songs was recently unearthed.

On a completely separate level, some Directioners fear the boys will use the 10-year anniversary to confirm they won’t actually be coming back.

“On July 23 I feel like One Direction is just going to formally announce a breakup instead of a hiatus… it’s been too long,” one wrote.

"Pretend it’s July 23 and this is their break up tweet,” wrote another fan’s prediction. “After 10 years we have decided to officially disband. We, Louis, Harry, Niall, and Liam thank our fans for their support and love through the years but sadly, it is now the end of One Direction.”

Fans were quick to reply however, urging each other not to even put the idea out there.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Netflix's new fictional series, Cursed, is dropping

Netflix’s Cursed: 5 Things You Need To Understand Before You Watch The New Series

TV & Film

Molly-Mae and Tommy have spent a few days in Ibiza

Inside Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury’s £600-Per-Night Luxury Ibiza Holiday

Kylie Jenner's ex boyfriends include Travis Scott and Tyga.

Who Is Kylie Jenner Dating? Ex-Boyfriend Relationship History Revealed

One Direction has released five studio albums

One Direction: All Albums In Order Of Release

Fans shocked to hear Britney Spears's real singing voice is much lower

WATCH: Britney Spears's Real Low Singing Voice Has People Shook

Videos

Nando's have reopened for delivery and have new, cheaper menu items

Nando’s Delivers: New Delivery, Price Cuts & Dine-In Locations Announced

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Katy Perry found out she's related to Taylor Swift

WATCH: Katy Perry Finds Out She's Taylor Swift's Cousin

Music

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film

Exclusive
Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter