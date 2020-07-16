One Direction Fans' Predictions For The Boys' 10-Year Anniversary

One Direction fans have their own predictions for the boys' 10-year anniversary. Picture: PA / Twitter

One Direction fans remain hopeful for some sort of reunion between the boys on their 10-year anniversary.

One Direction is launching a special website on their 10th anniversary, with never-before-seen content and a special celebration video from Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.

The long-awaited announcement naturally sent fans wild, despite each of the stars yet to address the website themselves, but Directioners remain hopeful there will be some sort of reunion between the foursome.

One fan predicted there will be at least a reunion video, given the fact the boys can’t really properly meet up in the current climate.

One Direction were formed in 2010. Picture: PA

“I still hope One Direction will come back, even if it’s just for a few minutes,” one person tweeted.

"Patiently waiting for July 23... Dare I say some sort of reunion announcement? wrote a second.

Many are also predicting the boys will surprise us with new music, after their list of un-released songs was recently unearthed.

On a completely separate level, some Directioners fear the boys will use the 10-year anniversary to confirm they won’t actually be coming back.

“On July 23 I feel like One Direction is just going to formally announce a breakup instead of a hiatus… it’s been too long,” one wrote.

.@onedirection are you having a reunion July 23? for yes don’t reply — Demi ☾ (@DemiNLawrence) July 15, 2020

Me doing my tax return early so I can be prepared for anything @onedirection might bring on July 23 😂 — isabelle sophie (@isabelle0sophie) July 16, 2020

People : what are you gonna do on July 23



1. Wake up from sleep

2. Check twitter if there's reunion video posted by @onedirection

3. Listen to their new music if there's any

4. Feel happy :) — Takahiko ☮️ ❤️ TPWK◟̽◞̽ (@takahiko_music) July 16, 2020

ok but the real reason no directioner is ready for july 23 is because one direction was our entire childhood and if they say goodbye then that means we need to say goodbye to our childhood and none of us are ready for that — lauren :) (@lmappel) July 16, 2020

pretend it’s July 23 and this is their break up tweet:



After 10 years we have decided to officially disband. We, Louis, Harry, Niall, and Liam thank our fans for their support and love through the years but sadly, it is now the end of One Direction. — 𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙖²⁸ 𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙨 𝙡 & 𝙝 (@fearlesseroda) July 15, 2020

"Pretend it’s July 23 and this is their break up tweet,” wrote another fan’s prediction. “After 10 years we have decided to officially disband. We, Louis, Harry, Niall, and Liam thank our fans for their support and love through the years but sadly, it is now the end of One Direction.”

Fans were quick to reply however, urging each other not to even put the idea out there.

